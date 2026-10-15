A viral video shows several women allegedly assaulting two young men outside a spa centre in Singrauli. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

A late-night dispute at a spa centre in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli escalated into a physical altercation. A viral video shows more than half a dozen women allegedly assaulting two young men outside the premises.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and launched an investigation to establish what led to the confrontation. The incident took place at the O2 Spa Centre near Majan Mor in Singrauli.

The footage circulating on social media showed several women surrounding the two men and hitting them during the altercation. The video brought the incident to public attention, prompting police to examine the circumstances behind the clash.

The spa centre's manager, who spoke off camera, said the two men arrived around 11 PM and asked for services. However, the centre was preparing to close for the night, and staff declined their request.

The manager alleged that the men then began abusing the staff while standing outside. Hearing the commotion, the women working at the spa came out to confront them. She claimed the men continued using abusive language despite being asked to stop, following which the confrontation turned physical.

The manager maintained that the two men initiated the dispute. However, her account has not been independently established, and the viral footage alone does not reveal the full sequence of events leading up to the assault.