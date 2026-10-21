Amir, the boyfriend of fashion model Shraddha Dubey, has been taken into custody by police investigating the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma. Investigators suspect that Amir helped Dubey flee after Sharma's death on October 9, allegedly taking her towards the Nepal border and providing a mobile phone and a SIM card obtained using a fake identity. Police are now examining his alleged role in her escape and the contacts who may have helped her remain on the run.

#WATCH | Shiva Sharma murder case | Maharashtra: Accused Shraddha Dubey being produced before the Court in Nagpur today. https://t.co/ioyLFtcIae — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026

11 दिनों तक श्रद्धा दुबे पुलिस को छकाती रही . पुलिस ढूंढ नहीं पाई, अफसरों पर गाज गिरी. फिर गिरफ्तारी हुई तो पुलिस का अंदाज देखिए. “तुमने जो किया ठीक किया”... वाह!, यह आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी है या उसके कारनामों का सम्मान समारोह? मैडम को पीछे बैठने में घुटन होती है, आगे बैठना है. मीडिया ने बदनाम कर दिया, इस पर भी पुलिस से हमदर्दी मिल रही है. सवाल श्रद्धा की सुविधा का नहीं, उस वर्दी की गरिमा का है, जो कानून की रखवाली के लिए है, आरोपियों की हौसलाअफजाई के लिए नहीं. शिवा शर्मा की मां इंसाफ का इंतजार कर रही है. यूपी पुलिस के आला अधिकारी बताएं- आरोपी से यह अपनापन किस बात का है? और अगर यही पुलिस का रवैया है, तो इंसाफ पर भरोसा कैसे कायम रहेगा? #ShraddhaDubey #shivacase — Rana Yashwant (@RanaYashwant1) October 21, 2026

आगरा के ताजनगरी फेज-1 स्थित ओम पैलेस होटल में श्रद्धा दुबे के ठहरने की खबर। जानकारी के मुताबिक, श्रद्धा ने दो साथियों के साथ होटल में करीब 24 घंटे बिताए। होटल के CCTV फुटेज में एक युवक और युवती भी नजर आने की बात सामने आई। होटल रजिस्टर में युवक का नाम देवराज यादव दर्ज होने की जानकारी। STF और लखनऊ क्राइम ब्रांच के पहुंचने से पहले तीनों के निकलने की खबर; एजेंसियों की जांच जारी। @agrapolice #Agra #ShraddhaDubey #UPPolice #STF #LucknowCrimeBranch #BreakingNews — India News UP/UK (@IndiaNewsUP_UK) October 20, 2026

Who is Amir, Shraddha Dubey's boyfriend?

Amir is the boyfriend of Shraddha Dubey, the 31-year-old fashion model accused in the suspected murder of Lucknow businessman and cafe owner Shiva Sharma. Police are investigating Amir for his alleged role in helping Dubey evade arrest after Sharma's death, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

According to information linked to the investigation, Amir was allegedly with Dubey when she left Lucknow on the night of October 9. Investigators suspect that he helped her travel towards the Nepal border and provided her with a mobile phone and a SIM card reportedly obtained using a fake identity.