Who Is Amir? Why Shraddha Dubey's Boyfriend Is Under Police Custody In Shiva Sharma Case
Amir, boyfriend of model Shraddha Dubey, has been taken into custody in connection with the investigation into Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma's death. Police suspect he helped Dubey flee after Sharma died on Oct 9, taking her towards Nepal border.
Shraddha Dubey's boyfriend suspected of helping her flee in Shiva Sharma death case
Amir, the boyfriend of fashion model Shraddha Dubey, has been taken into custody by police investigating the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma. Investigators suspect that Amir helped Dubey flee after Sharma's death on October 9, allegedly taking her towards the Nepal border and providing a mobile phone and a SIM card obtained using a fake identity. Police are now examining his alleged role in her escape and the contacts who may have helped her remain on the run.
#WATCH | Shiva Sharma murder case | Maharashtra: Accused Shraddha Dubey being produced before the Court in Nagpur today. https://t.co/ioyLFtcIae
— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026
11 दिनों तक श्रद्धा दुबे पुलिस को छकाती रही . पुलिस ढूंढ नहीं पाई, अफसरों पर गाज गिरी. फिर गिरफ्तारी हुई तो पुलिस का अंदाज देखिए. “तुमने जो किया ठीक किया”... वाह!, यह आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी है या उसके कारनामों का सम्मान समारोह? मैडम को पीछे बैठने में घुटन होती है, आगे बैठना है. मीडिया ने बदनाम कर दिया, इस पर भी पुलिस से हमदर्दी मिल रही है. सवाल श्रद्धा की सुविधा का नहीं, उस वर्दी की गरिमा का है, जो कानून की रखवाली के लिए है, आरोपियों की हौसलाअफजाई के लिए नहीं. शिवा शर्मा की मां इंसाफ का इंतजार कर रही है. यूपी पुलिस के आला अधिकारी बताएं- आरोपी से यह अपनापन किस बात का है? और अगर यही पुलिस का रवैया है, तो इंसाफ पर भरोसा कैसे कायम रहेगा? #ShraddhaDubey #shivacase
— Rana Yashwant (@RanaYashwant1) October 21, 2026
आगरा के ताजनगरी फेज-1 स्थित ओम पैलेस होटल में श्रद्धा दुबे के ठहरने की खबर। जानकारी के मुताबिक, श्रद्धा ने दो साथियों के साथ होटल में करीब 24 घंटे बिताए। होटल के CCTV फुटेज में एक युवक और युवती भी नजर आने की बात सामने आई। होटल रजिस्टर में युवक का नाम देवराज यादव दर्ज होने की जानकारी। STF और लखनऊ क्राइम ब्रांच के पहुंचने से पहले तीनों के निकलने की खबर; एजेंसियों की जांच जारी।
@agrapolice #Agra #ShraddhaDubey #UPPolice #STF #LucknowCrimeBranch #BreakingNews
— India News UP/UK (@IndiaNewsUP_UK) October 20, 2026
Who is Amir, Shraddha Dubey's boyfriend?
Amir is the boyfriend of Shraddha Dubey, the 31-year-old fashion model accused in the suspected murder of Lucknow businessman and cafe owner Shiva Sharma. Police are investigating Amir for his alleged role in helping Dubey evade arrest after Sharma's death, according to a report by Aaj Tak.
According to information linked to the investigation, Amir was allegedly with Dubey when she left Lucknow on the night of October 9. Investigators suspect that he helped her travel towards the Nepal border and provided her with a mobile phone and a SIM card reportedly obtained using a fake identity.
Police investigate Amir's alleged role
Police are examining whether the phone and SIM card were used to communicate with other people while avoiding police surveillance. The investigators are also trying to establish who helped Dubey travel between cities, arrange accommodation and remain out of reach of the authorities.
Details about Amir's personal background, profession and other activities have not been established in the information available about the case. His alleged role in helping Dubey flee is now a key focus of the investigation.
How did Amir allegedly help Shraddha Dubey escape?
According to investigators, Dubey went missing after Sharma died on October 9. Police suspect that Amir accompanied her during the initial stages of her escape and helped her reach the Nepal border.
The alleged supply of a mobile phone and a SIM card registered using a fake identity has also come under scrutiny. Investigators are looking into whether these were used to maintain contact with people during her time on the run.
However, the exact details of their communications, the people they contacted and the extent of Amir's alleged assistance remain under investigation. Police are attempting to reconstruct Dubey's movements and identify anyone who may have helped her hide or travel.
How was Shraddha Dubey arrested in Nagpur?
Dubey was arrested in Nagpur on Tuesday by a joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Lucknow Police, with assistance from the Nagpur Crime Branch.
She had been on the run for 11 days. A local police officer said the team traced her to a rented flat on Wardha Road and arrested her at around 3.30 pm. Nagpur Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Agrawal confirmed the arrest.
Investigators reportedly examined CCTV footage from around 200 cameras to trace the movements of the suspects. The investigation included leads involving a rented vehicle bearing a suspected Uttar Pradesh registration number and an e-rickshaw used in Nagpur.
Police eventually reached an apartment in the Chinchbhuwan area, where Dubey and people accompanying her were found in a flat on the 11th floor.
Before reaching Nagpur, she was reportedly in Nepal, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. Investigators are checking her movements, travel arrangements and possible contacts in these locations.
What is the Shiva Sharma death case?
Shiva Sharma, 28, who owned a cafe in Lucknow, allegedly fell from the balcony of an apartment building in the Balu Adda area of Hazratganj on October 9.
The case was initially treated as an accidental death. However, it became a suspected murder investigation after Sharma's family alleged that he had been assaulted and tortured before being thrown from the building.
Police have booked Dubey, her sister Rashmi, their driver and two other people in connection with the suspected murder.
Dubey has denied involvement in Sharma's death. In an interview circulated on social media, she claimed that Sharma died by suicide because of financial distress and alleged that he was struggling with debts of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. She also said CCTV footage would establish what happened.
Meet High Profile Model and Influencer Shraddha Dubey from Lucknow who is accused of murdering her Businessman BF Shiva Sharma and who is absconding since last one week. Police announced a reward of Rs. 50K for her arrest. But, here she is giving interview to ANI. Imagine the power of her connections that Police is unable to locate her but she managed to call ANI to record her interview.
— NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 18, 2026
🚨 BREAKING: ‘Lucknow Model’ Shraddha Dubey Arrested!
Shraddha Dubey, accused of murdering her businessman boyfriend Shiva Sharma, has reportedly been arrested in Nagpur.
Her sister and co-accused Rashmi Dubey, along with driver Tanveer Ali alias Danish, were also arrested in a joint operation by the UP STF and Nagpur Police.
#Lucknow #CrimeNews #UttarPradesh
— Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) October 20, 2026
These claims have not been established as the final findings of the investigation.
What happens next in Shiva Sharma death investigation?
Following her arrest in Nagpur, Dubey is expected to be brought to Lucknow on transit remand for questioning. Police will seek to establish her movements after October 9 and examine the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death.
Amir's alleged role in helping her flee is another important part of the probe. Investigators are checking the phone, SIM card, travel routes and contacts that may provide further evidence.
Sharma's mother seeks justice
Meanwhile, seeking justice, victim Shiva Sharma's mother has repeatedly demanded the arrest of the accused. Ranjana has openly accused Dubey in her son's death and alleged that her son did not die by suicide, as claimed by the accused woman. She also questioned why Dubey failed to provide her version of events to the police earlier.
(With inputs from agencies)
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