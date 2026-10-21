A shocking murder in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district came to light after a man's body was discovered inside a metal box dumped on a highway. Police have arrested the victim's wife, her alleged lover, and an accomplice for the brutal killing. CCTV footage of a loader vehicle helped investigators crack the case.

A murder in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district has shocked residents after a woman and her alleged lover were accused of killing her husband and disposing of his body inside a metal box on a highway. Police have arrested the woman and two other men in connection with the case, according to media reports.

The victim, identified as Sonu Savita, a labourer aged around 25, was found dead inside a metal box dumped along the service road of the Unnao-Lalganj highway near Lalaukheda in the Sadar area. The box was reportedly left around 15 kilometres from the place where the alleged murder took place.

Body Found Inside Metal Box on Highway

The case came to light after local residents spotted a suspicious metal box on the roadside and alerted the police. Officers reached the spot and found the body of a man inside it.

Investigators began examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace how the box had been transported and abandoned. According to reports, footage showed a loader vehicle carrying the box to the location, giving police a lead in the investigation.

The vehicle and the people allegedly involved in moving the box helped investigators piece together the events leading to the discovery.

Wife and Alleged Lover Accused of Murder

According to police information cited in media reports, the victim’s wife, Neha, allegedly conspired with a man identified as Jitendra Singh, also known as Rahul, to kill him.

Reports said Neha had previously been married to another man, with whom she had five daughters. She later began living with Sonu in the Gangaghat area of Unnao. The couple reportedly had a five-year-old son.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the relationship and the events that allegedly led to the murder. Reports cited domestic disputes and Sonu’s alleged drug addiction as possible factors behind tensions in the household. The precise motive remains subject to investigation.

Grinding Stone Allegedly Used in Attack

According to the reports, the accused allegedly attacked Sonu with a rod and a baton before striking his head with a grinding stone. They allegedly suffocated him with a blanket.

The victim’s body was then placed inside a large metal box, which was transported to the highway and left along the service road, investigators suspect.

The alleged sequence of events is based on details reported from the police investigation. The charges against the accused have not been established in court.

Three Arrested as Police Probe Continues

Police have arrested Neha, Rahul and Rajesh Gupta in connection with the case. Gupta was reportedly acquainted with Rahul and owned the loader vehicle allegedly used to transport the box.

Investigators are continuing to examine CCTV footage, question the accused and establish the roles of everyone who may have been involved in the crime. Reports also said police were looking into the possible involvement of other people who helped move the box.

The case has drawn comparisons with other incidents in which bodies were concealed in containers to evade detection. However, investigators are treating the Unnao case on the basis of its own evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to establish the full sequence of events and determine whether anyone else was involved.