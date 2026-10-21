Kochi DANSAF team seized 20 kg of ganja in Eloor. Police arrested Sukhchand Sekh, a native of Murshidabad in West Bengal. Narcotic ACP Ananth Lal led the operation.

Kochi: Police seized a massive ganja stash smuggled cleverly into Eloor, Ernakulam. The Kochi DANSAF team recovered 20 kg of ganja during the raid. They arrested Sukhchand Sekh, who hails from Murshidabad in West Bengal. Narcotic ACP Ananth Lal led the entire search operation.

The accused brought the ganja from Odisha to Karnataka first. He then shifted the drugs into specially made iron compartments to smuggle them into Kerala. The narcotics team said Sukhchand Sekh used to buy the ganja at cheap rates in Odisha and sell it at high margins in Kerala. Police had to call the fire force to cut open the iron pipes and take the ganja out. The accused mainly sold the drugs to migrant workers in the state. Police kept him on their radar for a long time. They finally caught him red-handed with solid evidence today.