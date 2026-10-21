Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlights pink e-autos, one lakh smart streetlights, education projects, employment initiatives, Yamuna clean-up efforts and electric buses to build a safer, cleaner Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has spoken about several government schemes that will make life safer, better and more respectable for people living in Delhi. She said that government initiatives have been taken in various fields like women's safety, education, employment and keeping the city cleaner and greener.

In a message published on social media platform X, she spoke about recent initiatives which include pink e-autos, improved street lights, education infrastructure, skilling, local body cleanliness and electric transport. These initiatives are part of the government's vision of making Delhi a safer and more developed city.

Safety of Women: Pink E-Autos and Smart Street Lights

The safety of women has remained an important aspect of government initiatives. As part of the first phase of the DURGA e-auto scheme, Delhi government has made an announcement to provide 1,300 pink e-autos. A digital portal has also been introduced for this purpose.

Another important initiative of the government has been launching a project in which one lakh smart LED streetlights will be installed across the city. This will make the areas, which lack proper lighting, safer for people.

Education and Skill Development for Girls

In addition, the government has focused on setting up educational facilities that will link education to job creation. Such projects as the establishment of a new co-educational senior secondary school in Dwarka's Sector 16B with the capacity to accommodate 2,000 students and a hostel for 120 girls at NSUT's East Campus are planned.

The plan to set up Centres of Excellence in ITIs in areas such as robotics, industrial automation and solar energy aims at providing skill development and employment opportunity for young women.

Employment Opportunity and Industrial Development

Other initiatives by the government relate to the promotion of entrepreneurial activities for the economic upliftment of women. The approved Delhi Industrial Policy 2026 provides a budget of ₹1,000 crore for industrial development from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

Clean Delhi: Yamuna Ghat Cleanliness Drive

Environmental cleanliness is yet another initiative undertaken by Delhi. On October 19, 2026, a cleanliness drive was held at 70 Yamuna ghats as part of the 'Chalo Yamuna Abhiyan' which sought to create better cleanliness standards around the Yamuna river and inspire people to take charge of their cleanliness responsibilities.

Sustained success of these drives would be contingent upon regular monitoring and continued public participation.

Green Transport: Addition of 150 Electric Buses

As part of its push towards green transport, Delhi has added 150 new electric buses. This addition brings the number of electric buses in Delhi to 5,238, government sources claim. This move has been made with the aim of improving public transport as well as reducing pollution caused by vehicles.

Viksit Delhi: Making Day-to-Day Life Better

Gupta has connected all these moves with a greater vision of making the capital safe, clean and prosperous. The sustained success of these efforts would depend upon their implementation and improvements experienced by the citizens in their day-to-day life.