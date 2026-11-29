Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu asserted that the Women's Reservation Bill is a national agenda, not a political one. He criticized Rahul Gandhi for his approach while highlighting the importance of increasing female leadership in Parliament.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday said women's reservation is not a political agenda but a national agenda that has been the demand of women of the country for three decades. He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly viewing the issue through a political lens.

Speaking on the Women's Reservation Bill, Naidu said the country has reached a stage where it needs more women leaders in assemblies and Parliament. He said, "When we are taking a stand for women's reservation, we have to understand that this is not a political agenda or an agenda that we are discussing today; this has been there for three decades, and it has been continuously the demand of the women of this country and, as a nation, also for us to progress, we have come to the stage where we need more women leaders in our assemblies and in our parliament also.

He said it is in the DNA of the TDP to be pro-women leadership, and there was no question of putting any condition for supporting the Bill. "It is in the DNA of TDP that we are pro-women leadership. And when the opportunity has come, there is no thought of thinking about anything else. There is no thought of putting a condition that this is why we are supporting. This is a national agenda, and that is very clear," Naidu said.

He said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged everyone to rise above political lines on the issue. "That is why our Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has urged everyone that let us rise above the political lines and then think about this as doing something for our women, and it is not as a favour, but it is as giving them the right. In this regard, we have been stating our idea very clearly," he said.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Naidu accused him of approaching the issue with a political agenda. "But why Rahul Gandhi is going about it just makes it look like he has some political agenda behind it. He's thinking about petty politics. He's thinking about his party. He's thinking about how to navigate this politically, which is very wrong when it comes to this idea about women's reservation. I think people see this very clearly, so I don't need to comment very strongly on that," he added.

Naidu's remarks come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

Meanwhile, today, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, met DMK President MK Stalin at his residence in Chennai to persuade the party to reconsider its stance on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill. The meeting comes amid differences over the proposed delimitation exercise, with the Congress seeking the DMK's support in opposing the legislation ahead of the special sitting of Parliament. (ANI)