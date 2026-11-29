Political parties are divided over the proposed Delimitation and Women's Reservation Bill ahead of a special Parliament session. The BJP defends the move for empowerment, while Opposition parties demand wider consultation and fair process.

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Ahead of the special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, leaders across the political spectrum on Sunday traded sharp views on the proposed Delimitation exercise, with the CPI (M) and PDP questioning the process and the BJP backing the measure as a step towards women's empowerment.

Speaking to reporters, PDP leader Mehboob Baig said there was no opposition to women's reservation, and that "nobody can reasonably oppose the Bill, which has already been passed." "The real concern is the proposed delimitation and the plan to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 830. Such a major legislative exercise requires proper debate, an all-party meeting and consensus. Instead, the Opposition was taken by surprise with just two days’ notice. Democracy is not simply about majority rule; it is also about fairness, transparency and following due process," he said.

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami also called it "an attempt to alter the country's political landscape and undermine the electoral process."

However, BJP Jammu and Kashmir MLA Shakti Raj Parihar welcomed the session and the proposed Bill linking delimitation with women's reservation. "All political parties should support it and build a consensus to ensure its passage," he said, adding that the BJP, especially since the formation of the central government, had maintained that women should get 33 per cent reservation and adequate representation.

"The BJP, particularly since the formation of the Modi government, has maintained that women should get 33% reservation and adequate representation... Today, a single parliamentary constituency has 15-20 lakh voters, while Assembly constituencies have around 1.5-2.5 lakh voters. Creating smaller constituencies will help improve regional development and ensure better representation. Most importantly, it will empower women and increase their participation," he told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Minister Sakina Itoo said that the proposed delimitation is "not justified", stating that Jammu and Kashmir underwent delimitation three years ago, before the Assembly elections. "There is no reason to repeat the process here. It should therefore be kept out of the proposed exercise" "However, I welcome the 33% reservation for women, as it will give them greater opportunities to enter politics and participate in decision-making, governance and development," she said.

The special sitting begins November 30, when the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals on delimitation and women's reservation. Opposition parties have raised concerns over the lack of consultation, with Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury writing an open letter to parliamentarians seeking wider scrutiny, and INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, meeting DMK chief MK Stalin in Chennai to request the party to oppose the Bill.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies.

The proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs. The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected.

However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting. The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data. The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)