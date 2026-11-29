Union Minister Jitendra Singh attended the Constitution Gaurav Day at GMC Kathua, praising the region's development in healthcare and innovation while announcing a new memorial gateway to honor Maharaja Gulab Singh's legacy.

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh attended the 'Constitution Gaurav Day' celebrations at the Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua, asserting that the district is carving out a new identity in innovation, entrepreneurship, and healthcare. During the programme, Singh joined GMC students and staff in taking a pledge to uphold the sanctity and values of the Constitution. GMC Kathua Principal Dr Surinder Attri was also present on the occasion. As part of the celebrations, students read out excerpts from the Constitution of India.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said that startups are being encouraged in Kathua through the BioNEST incubator, while advanced cancer treatment facilities are expanding through a partnership between GMC Kathua and the Tata Memorial Centre. He stated that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these initiatives are giving a new direction to development and public welfare in Kathua. Describing the Udhampur-Kathua-Doda parliamentary constituency as one of the fastest-developing constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh noted that the region now has three medical colleges where postgraduate (PG) medical classes are also underway. He further said that North India's first Homoeopathic Medical College is already functioning in the region and its modern building infrastructure will be inaugurated soon. The institution will cater to patients from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, he added, crediting PM Modi's vision for promoting holistic healthcare services across the country through AYUSH. Singh also announced that a 'Gateway of J&K' will be constructed at Lakhanpur in Kathua to highlight the legacy of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the founder of Jammu and Kashmir. The gateway is expected to serve as a major attraction for thousands of visitors entering Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)