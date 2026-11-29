Thousands of displaced Meitei families rallied in Imphal, demanding the government expedite their resettlement. Having lived in relief camps since May 2023, protesters cited severe psychological distress and the urgent need for safe return.

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 29 (ANI): Thousands of internally displaced persons (IDPs), including women and children, living in relief camps since the outbreak of violence in Manipur on May 3, 2023, held a mass rally in Imphal on Sunday, demanding a safe return to their original homes and questioning the prolonged delay in their resettlement and rehabilitation. Organised by the Apex Committee of Meitei IDPs, Manipur, under the banner "When are we going to be sent back home? (Eikhoi eyumda keidoungei halhangani)", the rally began at Keishampat Junction and culminated at Thangmeiband Athletic Union's (THAU) Ground in Thangmeiband, where an IDP meeting was held to discuss the concerns and demands of displaced families.

The participants carried banners and placards and raised slogans highlighting their prolonged displacement and the hardships faced by families living in relief camps. Among the slogans raised were "Crocodile tears won't bring us back, only your action can", "How long will displacement be state policy?", "Exile in our own land is state violence", and "Shelter or grave, how many must die in these relief camps?" Speaking to ANI during the rally, Longjam Basanta, Co-convenor of the Apex Committee, said displaced families had been living in relief camps for nearly four years after their houses were burnt during the violence, while the government had yet to provide clarity on when and how they would be resettled in their villages. "Since 2023, we have been IDPs, and all our houses have been burned down. We somehow saved our lives and came here. After coming, the Manipur government put us in relief camp, and I am currently living in relief camp, and it's been four years now, like it's almost about to end. The government still hasn't been able to do anything for us, like when they will send us, how we will settle back in our village. The government has kept us in limbo until today. Who can live for so long? Look at how a homeless person is living. We have suffered so much," Basanta said.

He further highlighted the psychological distress among displaced families, claiming that prolonged uncertainty and hardship had taken a toll on their mental well-being. "It has been endured, and unable to bear the sorrow, many people died by suicide while living in relief camps, and many people are not mentally well due to too much stress. Our IDP numbers are decreasing every day, and that's why we have endured enough since coming here. We just want to ask what the government has decided for us and what arrangements they have made. When will we be sent back to our village and our place?," he said. Basanta urged the Manipur government and the Central government to work together to facilitate the return of displaced families at the earliest. "The Manipur government and the Central government should work together to bring us back as soon as possible. We have to live or die anyway, and if I couldn't die in my village, then what should I do, we will do whatever it takes. We are going to a rally against the government right now. Starting today, to make the government pay a little attention to us," he added.

Following the meeting at THAU Ground, representatives of the Apex Committee submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, urging the state government to address the concerns of internally displaced families and take necessary measures to ensure their safe return and rehabilitation. The rally was organised to protest against what the committee described as the failure of the centre government and the Manipur government to implement tangible resettlement measures for displaced families, more than three and a half years after the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023. Shops along the rally route remained closed during the demonstration. The Apex Committee of Meitei IDPs, Manipur, comprises the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee, Meitei Council Moreh, Committee on Protection of Meitei Victims Moreh, Meitei Union Kangpokpi District, Torbung Gram Panchayat Victims Committee, and the Apex Committee of Victim Villages, representing Ikou, Sadu, Yengkhuman, Dolaithabi, Leitanpokpi and Mairenpat. (ANI)