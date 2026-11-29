Rahul Gandhi labeled the RSS an anti-Tamil force, warning that the proposed 850-seat Lok Sabha delimitation plan threatens Indian democracy, Tamil culture, and language, urging M.K. Stalin to oppose the BJP's legislative agenda.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Sunday termed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) an "anti-Tamil force" and alleged that reshaping India's constituencies through an 850-seat delimitation would finish democracy and trigger a "full-scale attack" on Tamil culture and the Tamil language. "RSS is an anti-Tamil force; the RSS opposes the idea of Tamil civilisation. Once the BJP reshapes India's constituencies with 850 seats, democracy in India is finished, and a full-scale attack on Tamil culture and the Tamil language will begin. Remember what I am saying," Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking about the DMK's position and his discussion with Stalin, the Lok Sabha LoP said he was not aware of what the DMK had said or done, noting that he was sharing what had been conveyed to "Brother Stalin" during their talks. "We are not aware of what the DMK has said or done. I am telling you what we discussed and what we mentioned to Brother Stalin. We mentioned to Brother Stalin that this is a threat to Tamil culture, to the Tamil language, to the Tamil people, to the Indian Union, and to India. And Brother Stalin, like all patriotic people, must stand against this threat," he added.

Rahul Gandhi, after meeting DMK President M. K. Stalin in Chennai, voiced strong opposition to a proposed 850-seat Parliament through delimitation, alleging that allowing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reshape constituencies would harm the nation, South India, and particularly Tamil Nadu. Describing the interaction with Stalin as "very nice" and "cordial," Rahul Gandhi said he had conveyed his view to the DMK chief during their meeting. "We had a very nice, cordial meeting with Thiru Stalin ji. We explained our view to him. Our view is that an 850-seat Parliament with delimitation and allowing the BJP to completely shape those 850 seats, changing the nature of the constituencies in India, is not only damaging to the Indian nation, but it is also damaging to South India and particularly to Tamil Nadu," Rahul Gandhi said.

Referring to the DMK President as "brother Stalin" and a "staunch defender of Tamil Nadu," the Lok Sabha LoP urged him to prevent what he termed the BJP's "dirty design." "We requested brother Stalin, who is a staunch defender of Tamil Nadu, that he needs to defend Tamil Nadu and ensure that this dirty design of the BJP is not allowed to happen," he said. Rahul Gandhi further claimed that restructuring the Lower House in this manner would undermine India's democratic framework. "Once the BJP reshapes an 850-seat Lok Sabha, democracy in India will be finished," he added.

Earlier, INDIA bloc floor leaders from both Houses of Parliament will meet on Monday (November 30) to chalk out a joint strategy and decide their stand and course of action on the proposed Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026. The meeting will convene at 9.45 am in Room G-19 in the New Parliament House. The meeting comes ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)