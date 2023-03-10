First H3N2 virus death confirmed in Karnataka's Hassan

The first case of death due to the H3N2 variant virus was confirmed in Karnataka on Friday. The victim, an 85-year-old man from Hassan district, suffered from a cough and fever for a few days. The State Health Department Commissioner Randeep confirmed the news to local news channels.

Influenza A H3N2 variant virus has already increased in the state's districts. More than 50 cases have been registered in the state, and six people have been confirmed to be infected with the H3N2 virus in Hassan.

The health department has taken steps to monitor comorbidity and people above 60 years of age. Commissioner Randeep advised conducting an audit on this first death, and those who did not take self-help treatment should consult a doctor.

On Monday, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said there is no need to panic regarding Influenza A H3N2 variant virus infection in the state, and guidelines will be released soon for people to take precautions. He also said that an order would be issued instructing the health staff of all the hospitals to wear face masks compulsorily.

Experts have said that it is not right to take medicine without doctor's advice and to take antibiotics unnecessarily, he noted. Medicines need to be given based on symptoms, there is no shortage of medicine and necessary medicines are stocked, the minister added.

Pointing out that even before the start of summer, the temperature has increased in February itself, the Minister advised, avoid exposure to sun from 11 am to 3 pm, drink at least 2-3 litres of water, buttermilk, fresh water, and fruit juices. This infection will clear up within 2-5 days. People who have had Covid earlier seem to have more cough when infected.

Persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, being reported across the country for the past two to three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have said. The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past few months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said ICMR scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

Image for representation purpose only - Credit: Getty Images

(With inputs from PTI)