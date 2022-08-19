Women have more sex partners than men in 11 states and UTs, reveals NFHS; Rajasthan on top

According to the National Family Health Survey, which included 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men, women had more sex partners than men on average in many states and union territories.

In 11 states and UTs, women have more sex partners than men on average, but the percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was neither their spouse nor lived with them was 4 per cent, much higher than the 0.5 per cent for women.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu are among the states and union territories. Rajasthan had the most women, with an average of 3.1 sex partners compared to 1.8 for men.

However, the percentage of men who had sexual intercourse with someone who was not their spouse or live-in partner in the 12 months preceding the survey was 4 per cent. The figure for women was 0.5 per cent.

During 2019-21, the National Family Health Survey-5 surveyed 707 districts across the country from 28 states and eight UTs.

The national report also includes data on socioeconomic and other background characteristics that can be used to inform policy formulation and programme implementation.

