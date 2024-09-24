Women Commission plays key role in developing leadership skills among women: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has tasked the newly formed State Women Commission with a crucial role in empowering women in Uttar Pradesh by fostering leadership skills. He announced that the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, which reserves one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women, will soon be implemented nationwide.

To ensure that women in Uttar Pradesh reap the full benefits of this landmark legislation, CM Yogi emphasized the importance of developing leadership skills among them. He urged the State Women Commission to take proactive measures in protecting women's interests and enhancing their welfare, instructing the Commission to prepare a comprehensive program aimed at achieving these objectives.

During a special meeting held on Tuesday with the commission’s Chairperson, Vice-Chairpersons, and members, the Chief Minister also discussed the objectives, responsibilities, rights of the formation of the State Women Commission and gave necessary guidelines.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the various efforts undertaken by the State Government to ensure the safety and development of women and girls. He said that multiple schemes are being implemented in the interest of women, including the establishment of special helpline numbers designed to assist them. Positive outcomes from these initiatives have already been observed.

He urged the officials of the State Women Commission to engage with local women during their district visits to communicate these programs effectively. "Feedback gathered from these interactions should be reported to the Chief Minister's Office. If any individuals have not been able to benefit from these schemes, the Commission is expected to recommend appropriate solutions", he stated.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to rescuing children involved in illegal begging activities. He called for efforts to reintegrate these children into society by providing them access to education and housing. He expressed that the State Women Commission should play an active role in this important work, contributing to the holistic development and welfare of these vulnerable populations.

CM Yogi further highlighted that, with the support of the Government of India, a dedicated center named 'Krishna Kutir' has been established in Vrindavan to support destitute women. In addition to this facility, several destitute women centers are currently operational, catering to those in need.

"Many of the women residing in these centers are educated and possess various skills, including handicrafts and other areas of expertise. To harness their talents effectively, the State Women Commission must engage with these women and gather their suggestions for better utilization of their abilities", the Chief Minister stated further.

He emphasized the importance of inspecting various facilities, including Mahila Sanvasini Grihas, Atal Residential Schools, Kasturba Schools, women’s hostels, and Ashram System Schools. The Commission officials are expected to evaluate these institutions and provide recommendations for improvements to the government, CM Yogi remarked.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for enhanced coordination between the Honorable Minister of Women and Child Development, departmental officials, and the Women Commission. Such collaboration will ensure the successful implementation of initiatives aimed at empowering women.

Discussing the significance of the Women and Child Protection Organization, the Chief Minister highlighted the integration of essential helplines, including 1090, 181, and 112, which receive calls from women facing challenges across the state. He encouraged the Commission to visit the 1090 helpline to understand the issues being reported and to offer suggestions for further enhancing its operations.

Furthermore, CM Yogi expressed his hope that the Commission would continue to support self-help groups, Anganwadi workers, and BC Sakhi initiatives. During the meeting, he directed the relevant officials to ensure that all necessary resources were provided for the smooth operation of the Commission.

