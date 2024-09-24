'Ensure pothole free roads by October 10': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the completion of the pothole elimination campaign in Uttar Pradesh by October 10, ahead of festivals. He emphasized quality repairs, mechanization, and accountability for road maintenance, while also proposing upgrades for Sugarcane Committee offices and smart road initiatives.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that the ongoing campaign to eliminate potholes across Uttar Pradesh must be completed by October 10, just ahead of the festive season, which includes Sharadiya Navratri, Dussehra, and Diwali. During a departmental meeting, the Chief Minister emphasized that road conditions must improve significantly, especially as traffic increases during festivals and attracts foreign tourists.

Adityanath highlighted the collective responsibility to ensure a pleasant experience for pedestrians and stressed the need for high-quality repairs and maintenance. He instructed that roads primarily used by farmers should be prioritized for improvement, urging the use of the FDR method, which conserves resources while enhancing quality.

In discussions with NHAI officials, the Chief Minister insisted that tolls should not be collected on incomplete highways. He reiterated that there should be no shortage of funds for road projects, directing departments to focus on effective planning and accountability for road maintenance. Contractors must be held responsible for road upkeep for five years post-construction, with random field visits conducted by departmental officials to ensure quality.

Moreover, Adityanath encouraged the mechanization of road repairs, stating that all departments must be equipped with adequate machinery. He recommended implementing geo-tagging for the pothole removal campaign and linking it to the PM Gatishakti portal for continuous monitoring.

The Chief Minister also discussed upgrading Sugarcane Committee offices to resemble village secretariats and emphasized the need for facilities such as drinking water and toilets in Mandi Samiti. He concluded by advocating for smart roads and proper urban planning, ensuring essential facilities are in place before new colonies are established.

