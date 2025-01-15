Woman thrashes auto driver allegedly over fare dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur, video viral (WATCH)

A viral video shows a young woman physically assaulting an auto driver in UP, allegedly over a fare dispute.

Woman thrashes auto driver allegedly over fare dispute in Uttar Pradeshs Mirzapur, video viral dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 3:08 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 3:08 PM IST

A video of a woman, Priyanshi Pandey, physically assaulting an auto driver, Vimlesh Kumar Shukla, in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, has surfaced. The incident allegedly occurred following a disagreement over the fare. However, the woman claims that the driver used derogatory language towards her, prompting her to retaliate.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the woman attempting to drag Shukla out of his auto while verbally abusing him. Despite his pleas for mercy, she continues to assault him. The woman later shared the video on her Instagram account, which has over 28,000 followers.

The auto driver has filed a police complaint, seeking justice and claiming that Pandey's actions were unwarranted. According to Shukla, the dispute arose when he requested payment for the fare, and Pandey refused, claiming she was a student. He alleges that she then became violent, and even said he don't want money.

"When I dropped them and asked for fare, they refused saying they were students. When I kept demanding the fare, one of them got hold of my collar and gave her mobile to her sister and asked her to record it. I then said I don't want fare. I did not even touch them," the auto driver said, adding, "They made the video viral on Instagram and defamed me. I was insulted so much I won't even be able to beg. I must get justice".

Priyanshi Pandey, however, has countered these claims, stating that Shukla used obscene language towards her, prompting her to defend herself. She also claims to have received threatening calls since the incident.

The Mirzapur police have registered a case and are conducting probe into the incident. 

