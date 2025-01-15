Dramatic scenes at Greater Noida society as pub owner opens fire after parking dispute (WATCH)

Gaurav Sisodia, a pub owner and resident of Radha Sky Garden society, was arrested after a dispute over parking escalated into a physical altercation, with Sisodia firing six rounds from a revolver.

Noida: A dramatic confrontation unfolded at Radha Sky Garden society in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area, culminating in the arrest of Gaurav Sisodia, a local pub owner and resident of the society. The dispute began on Monday evening at approximately 8:30 pm, when Sisodia noticed a vehicle parked in a prohibited zone and photographed it. He then shared the image in the society's maintenance group chat, sparking a heated online debate that escalated into a physical altercation.

According to society personnel, Sisodia later arrived at the scene with a revolver and fired six rounds, endangering the security staff. The incident was captured on video and circulated widely on social media platforms, prompting authorities to take swift action.

Gaurav Sisodia, who operates a restaurant and bar in a nearby mall, was apprehended by Greater Noida police following allegations of aggressive behavior towards security personnel. As confirmed by Manoj Kumar Gupta, SHO of the Bisrakh police station, an FIR was registered against Sisodia under sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances) and 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police are further investigating the incident, including the circumstances surrounding the incident and the allegations made against Sisodia.

