Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced, ahead of the winter session of Parliament, that he is optimistic about the growth of tourism in India. He stated that, with the growth of the economy and the development of infrastructure, tourism is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 20 pc.

Tourism Growth and Commonwealth Games

In his interaction with reporters on the sidelines of FICCI's 98th AGM, the Union Minister extended his wishes to Ahmedabad for securing the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and said the event will create a strong multiplier effect in India. "I congratulate Ahemdabad and the whole country...I believe that due to this event (2030 Commonwealth Games), the tourism potential till 2030 and beyond will be needed, which will create a multiplier effect... With our economy growing and our infrastructure developing, India has significant tourism potential...I am sure that tourism in India is going to grow at a CAGR of more than 20 pc annually," said Shekhawat.

Infrastructure Status for Destinations

On the occasion, he also noted that the infrastructure status has been announced for 50 destinations. "Infrastructure status has been announced for 50 destinations, and apart from those 50 destinations, any destination in the country which has less than 1 million population. So, there are only 30-40 odd cities in the country which have above 1 million population. So practically, infrastructure status has been given across the country," he noted.

Call for Private Investment

Speaking from the dais earlier, he said the industry will drive the true transformation of tourism."India needs bold private investment to reimagine hospitality models, develop innovative experiential tourism products, establish globally benchmarked service excellence, and build strong community linkages. The government has created an enabling environment; now it is the industry's moment to lead, shape, and elevate India's tourism brand globally," the minister said. (ANI)