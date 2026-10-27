A woman was allegedly caught on CCTV stealing ornaments adorning idols of Hindu deities at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

A woman was allegedly caught on CCTV stealing ornaments adorning idols of Hindu deities at a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident took place at the Char Dham Temple in the Chaupatiya locality of Saadatganj on Sunday morning, with footage purportedly showing the woman removing a silver umbrella and a nose ring from the idol of Goddess Lakshmi.

A crown belonging to the idol of Shrinath Ji was also reported missing from the temple. The theft came to light when the temple management noticed that ornaments adorning the idols had disappeared and alerted the police.

CCTV footage of the incident later surfaced on social media, purportedly showing the woman entering the temple's sanctum after cautiously looking around. She allegedly checked her surroundings to ensure that no one was watching before approaching the idol of Goddess Lakshmi and removing the ornaments.

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The footage appears to show her taking away the silver umbrella and nose ring before leaving the area. However, the circumstances surrounding the missing crown of the Shrinath Ji idol remain unclear.

Temple priest Siyaram Awasthi confirmed that the silver umbrella and nose ring belonging to the idol of Goddess Lakshmi had gone missing. He also reported that the crown adorning the idol of Shrinath Ji was missing.

According to the CCTV footage, the alleged theft is believed to have occurred between 8.30 am and 9.30 am on Saturday. The discrepancy between the reported day of the incident and the timeline indicated by the footage has not been clarified.

Inspector Santosh Arya said the police had not yet received a formal written complaint regarding the incident. Meanwhile, officers are examining the CCTV footage to establish the identity of the woman seen in the video.

He added that further action would be taken once the formal complaint is received.

The investigation is underway, and the police are yet to confirm the identity of the woman allegedly involved in the theft.