Electronic gadgets worth nearly Rs 1 crore, including dozens of iPhones, iPads, laptops and smartwatches, were stolen from an Ingram Micro India warehouse in Navapura village near Changodar, Gujarat.

Electronic gadgets worth nearly Rs 1 crore, including dozens of iPhones, iPads, laptops and smartwatches, were stolen from an Ingram Micro India warehouse in Navapura village near Changodar, Gujarat. The daring heist was carried out in just an hour during the early hours of October 21, according to a complaint filed with Changodar police.

The theft came to light on the morning of October 22 when company employee Mahendrasingh Thakor arrived at the warehouse and discovered that parts of the storage area had been ransacked, with several cartons left open. Alarmed by the scene, he immediately informed warehouse manager Sudhir Ayyappan, who rushed to the premises along with another employee, Shailesh.

During an inspection, the employees found that a metal sheet covering a section of the warehouse wall had been cut open. Investigators suspect that the intruders used the opening to enter the premises from an open field behind the warehouse.

The company subsequently called its CCTV operator to review the surveillance footage, which reportedly captured the entire operation.

According to the complaint, the suspects entered the warehouse at around 1.30 am on October 21 and escaped by approximately 2.30 am after loading and stealing the electronic goods. The stolen inventory included 25 iPhone 17 handsets, 30 iPhone 16 handsets, 25 iPad Pro tablets and 36 Apple Watches.

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The thieves also made off with 20 iPhone keyboards, 15 Dell laptops, 11 HP laptops, five HP bags and 28 Dell bags, among other electronic items.

Following the discovery of the massive theft, warehouse manager Sudhir Ayyappan approached Changodar police and lodged a formal complaint. The incident has raised concerns over security at the warehouse, with the suspects allegedly managing to break in, loot high-value electronic goods and flee within just 60 minutes.