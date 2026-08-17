A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Hyderabad's Balapur over a marriage dispute. The accused stuffed her body in a gunny bag and fled. In a separate incident, a constable was found dead, with family alleging murder.

Woman Stabbed to Death in Hyderabad Over Marriage Dispute

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend following a dispute over marriage in the Balapur area of Hyderabad, officials said on Monday. The accused allegedly stuffed the victim's body into a gunny bag before fleeing the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Rehana, a native of Bihar. The police have registered a case against the accused identified as 21-year-old Ahmed Salam, who is currently absconding.

According to the Balapur Police, the incident came to light in the early hours today after they received an emergency call. "Today, in the early morning hours around 5 AM, we received a 'Dial 100' call reporting a dead body in a gunny bag in a bedroom. Our officials reached the spot. The deceased has been identified as Rehana, 21, from Bihar. The accused is Ahmed Salam, also 21," the police official said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two were in a relationship, but a conflict had arisen over their future. "They were in a relationship, and she was pressuring him to marry her. He allegedly killed her with a knife, put her body in a gunny bag, and absconded. We are searching for him," the official added.

The police have sent the body to a hospital for a post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Police Constable Found Dead, Family Alleges Murder

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a police constable was found dead inside the ACP office in LB Nagar on August 12, with his family alleging that he was killed by senior officials and that his death was made to look like suicide. Police said he was found dead in the ACP office and a case has been registered.

According to an LB Nagar Police official, "The deceased Sai Kumar was found dead in an ACP office in LB Nagar. We registered a case and are currently investigating the matter."

Family members alleged that Sai Kumar was killed by senior police officials and that his death was being projected as suicide. Following the incident, the constable's relatives staged a protest at the ACP office and allegedly vandalised property inside the premises. They demanded a thorough probe by the Telangana government into the death.

Mother Alleges Torture by Senior Officials

The deceased's mother alleged that her son had been "tortured" by senior officials for the past week and that he had informed the family about it. "They killed him and made it look like a suicide by hanging; my entire family know about the matter. There were blood drops on him; if he committed suicide, where did the blood come from? They did not show us my son after his death, and if he committed suicide, how could they shift his body without informing us? My son was killed by police officials. We are seeking justice from the media, and we are farmers," she alleged.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)