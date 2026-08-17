Visakhapatnam Airport has suspended operations, shifting to a new facility. The move has sparked job and salary concerns among airport workers, who claim they have been left with no support, while passengers express mixed feelings about the change.

Visakhapatnam Airport suspended flight operations from midnight on Sunday, with flight services commencing from the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport on Monday. The shift has prompted airport workers to raise concerns over their jobs and salaries, while passengers recalled their long association with the old airport.

Workers Fear for Jobs and Future

A housekeeping worker, Ganditi Ramu, who has worked at the airport for 15 years, said the closure had left workers uncertain about their future. "I have been working here for 15 years... The airport operations here are being shut down, and now there is no one to stand by us. We approached the authorities and our company management, but to no avail. I pleaded with Nara Lokesh and the Civil Aviation Minister. They said, 'We will see,' and left. I request PM Modi to please look into our concerns and help us. The airport department is not responding, and the authorities are not taking action. The management is not responding to our concerns, and neither are Nara Lokesh, Deputy CM, Chandrababu Naidu, or the Civil Aviation Minister..." Ramu said.

Another housekeeping worker, Sunita, said employees were struggling to manage their families following the closure. "We have not received any money or job offers. We all have families and children. Our situation is dire; we have no food, water, or housing. All the staff members are in tears...They said they would not pay our salaries for the last 15 days. We are unable to find other jobs because of our age..." she said.

Passengers' Mixed Emotions on Airport Shift

While workers expressed concerns over their future, passengers at the airport recalled their memories of the move to the new airport. Dr Vijay, who has been travelling through the airport for 15 years, said the old airport had been extremely convenient for him. "Today, I feel very emotional standing here at the old Vizag airport on its final day of operations. I work in Sheela Nagar, so I used to finish my work and travel frequently through this airport. From boarding to total time spent, the whole process used to take just around 45 minutes, so it never disrupted my schedule. I've been travelling through this airport for the last 15 years, and it has been extremely convenient for us. While moving to the new international airport makes us a bit emotional, we are also happy to see Vizag expanding and developing to the next level. Still, saying goodbye to this airport is definitely an emotional moment for us," he said.

Uma, who has been travelling through the airport since 2007, said she was deeply attached to the facility because of its location in the heart of the city. "We are very much attached to this airport. We have been travelling since 2007 because we are staying in the Gulf, and frequently we used to come two or three times a year. So we have a lot of attachment to this airport, and it is in the heart of the city, actually. Now we are feeling very bad... It's very far for us. That's why we came to see it here today. Especially since this is the last day, that's why we came to see this airport once again. We will miss this airport very much," she said.

At the same time, some passengers welcomed the shift, saying the new airport would help Visakhapatnam expand. Satish said, "We are very excited that from tomorrow, the new airport is launching in Visakhapatnam. Having travelled for 20 years through the same old airport, this is really an emotional moment. But truly, for the people of Visakhapatnam, with new companies coming in and new facilities similar to Hyderabad International Airport, we are looking forward to this new airport in Vizag."

Pooja, who was travelling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam, said the shift was necessary for the city's development. "I'm travelling from Bangalore to Vizag. For almost four years, I've been travelling at this airport. And it was a great experience for me. Like, it's our hometown, and in our hometown, the airport is really wonderful. But for development purposes, our army's safety, and for more international facilities, we need to transfer the airport. And as a Visakhapatnam civilian, we are supporting the government to transfer this airport," she said.

Kiran, another passenger, said the city's growing needs made the shift necessary. "Generally, for summer holidays, Pongal holidays, or Dasara holidays, we travel from Bangalore to Vizag, and again back from Vizag to Bangalore. Major cities like Hyderabad have the Shamshabad Airport, and Bengaluru has large international airports, but Vizag currently lacks an airport of that scale. Since the existing airport is located in the city centre, it faces congestion and has limited scope for expansion. Moving the project to Bhogapuram is a necessary step as the city expands," he said.

However, Shanthi said the distance to the new airport could make air travel difficult for residents of the city. "So, I live in Vizag, and I came to receive my parents and also to send off my brother. I think this is the only airport which will allow us to go inside till the cab and luggage are packed. So, this is near Vizag, in the city of Vizag, and this is very near to everyone. And it will be convenient for domestic travellers to travel for domestic flights. And Bhogapuram is so far from here, and also we don't have such facilities till now, and it's going to take time for the metro and all, maybe again 10 years. I wish they would continue this just for domestic flights," she said.