Rahul Kranti, on his 15th day of hunger strike against Jharkhand exam irregularities, doubts the govt will accept a CBI probe. Another leader, Devendra Nath Mahato, hopes for a solution but says the struggle will continue if talks fail.

Protester on Hunger Strike Sceptical of CBI Probe

Student protester Rahul Kranti, who is on the 15th day of his hunger strike against irregularities in Jharkhand's competitive examinations, said on Monday that he did not expect the state government to accept the students' demand for a CBI probe into the matter, ahead of a fresh round of talks with the government.

The student protest at Jaipal Singh Stadium has entered its 24th consecutive day against alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

'We Want Systemic Reform'

Speaking about the talks with the state government, Kranti said, "We demand a CBI probe. If the Govt accepts the demand for a CBI probe, it will be good. But I don't think they will accept the demand."

He said students had repeatedly heard the Chief Minister speak about a CID investigation but were seeking a broader reform of the examination system. "We have heard the CM several times, he speaks about a CID investigation. But we want reform. We don't care about party politics. Anyone can be in power, but jobs should not be sold, and there should be reform in the system. Therefore, we are demanding a CBI investigation..." Kranti said.

Speaking about his health condition, he said, "I feel very weak. This is the 15th day of the hunger strike. Govt is not paying attention to us," he said.

Talks Offer Hope, But 'Struggle Will Continue'

Meanwhile, Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato on Monday expressed "hope and faith" ahead of the fresh round of talks with the state government, saying that if the government fails to meet the students' expectations, "the struggle will continue."

Speaking about the government's invitation for talks and its decision to allow students to bring legal experts, Mahato said he hoped the discussions would lead to a solution that ensures a fair education and examination system for future generations. "There is hope and faith. But if the government fails to live up to it, the struggle will continue. I hope the talks satisfy the students, and we want an education system to emerge--a system that for generations to come, for those currently in 1st, 2nd, 3rd grade, or in school, or in +2, when those students face competitive exams, they shouldn't have to face such struggles," he said.

"They shouldn't face paper leaks, malpractices, or favouritism. A consensus should be built on such an education system. Because SIT investigations, CBI inquiries, and cancellations--we have seen plenty of them. In this, many students... it just feels like we forced the government to bow, but many students don't get justice," he said. (ANI)