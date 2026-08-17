Seven devotees died in a stampede at Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai. CM Samrat Choudhary called the tragedy 'heart-wrenching' and directed aid for the injured. The incident occurred on a holy Shravan Monday due to panic in a massive crowd.

CM Expresses Grief Over 'Heart-Wrenching' Tragedy

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Monday expressed grief over the deaths of seven devotees in a stampede-like incident at the Ashok Dham Temple in Lakhisarai, saying the tragedy was "extremely tragic and heart-wrenching."

In a post on X, the Chief Minister offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and said that necessary instructions had been issued to the administration to ensure proper and prompt treatment of those injured in the incident.

"The incident at Ashok Dham in Lakhisarai is extremely tragic and heart-wrenching. The news of the deaths of devotees in the accident has left my heart deeply distressed. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families," Samrat Choudhary said. He added that the administration had been directed to ensure appropriate and expeditious medical treatment for the injured. "Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration for the proper and expeditious treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery to the injured," he said.

What Caused the Stampede?

The incident took place at the Ashok Dham Temple on Monday morning as thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers and perform Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva on the third Monday of the holy Shravan month. At least seven devotees have been confirmed dead, while more than a dozen others were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment.

Witness Account and Immediate Aftermath

According to reports, panic spread among the devotees after an electric wire or pole reportedly fell near the crowded route leading to the temple. Reports said rumours of an electric shock or lightning strike triggered panic, following which devotees began moving in different directions, resulting in a crush.

A witness described the sequence of events, saying that at Ashok Dham Halt railway station, the temple queue had reached the station when two trains stopped nearby. According to the witness, an electricity pole fell on the right side of the queue of male devotees, leading to panic after rumours spread that lightning had struck. On the other side, pressure in the women's queue reportedly caused several women to fall over one another. The witness said the chaos lasted for only around two minutes but resulted in a tragic loss of lives.

The witness also said that emergency services, including ambulances and police personnel, were already present within around 200 metres of the site. The injured were subsequently shifted to Sadar Hospital and other nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Administrative Response and Crowd Mismanagement

The tragedy occurred during one of the busiest religious occasions of the Sawan month, when large numbers of devotees visit Shiva temples to offer water and perform prayers. The sudden surge in the crowd, coupled with the panic triggered by the reported electrical incident, led to the situation rapidly spiralling out of control.

Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar said the administration had made arrangements anticipating a large turnout, but the number of devotees became unprecedented. He said a section of barricading gave way under the pressure of the crowd, causing people to fall over one another.

Crowd Management Challenges at Major Shrines

Police and administrative officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident, while rescue operations were launched and the injured were moved to hospitals. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ashok Dham, also known as Shri Indradamneshwar Mahadev Temple, is a prominent Shiva shrine in Lakhisarai and attracts large crowds during the holy month of Sawan. The temple is particularly busy on Mondays, when devotees gather in large numbers for prayers and Jalabhishek.

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges of crowd management at major religious gatherings, particularly during peak pilgrimage periods. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances that led to the sudden rush and the measures in place for managing the large gathering. (ANI)