The sixth India Rural Colloquy's Chhattisgarh chapter highlighted the role of small farmers and women-led institutions in rural transformation. The event by TRI and the state govt focused on grassroots leadership and community-led development.

The Chhattisgarh chapter of the sixth India Rural Colloquy (IRC) opened with a strong call to recognise small farmers and women-led institutions as the foundation of rural transformation. The collaboration between TRI and the Government of Chhattisgarh reinforces a shared commitment to advancing inclusive, community-led rural development across the state, according to an official release.

"Small farmers and women from Self-Help Groups are the true catalysts of rural transformation. Their courage to take the first step inspires countless others to become changemakers," said Rahul Bhagat, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary, Department of Good Governance & Convergence, Government of Chhattisgarh, while inaugurating the Colloquy in Raipur.

Bringing together senior government officials, community leaders, civil society organisations and development practitioners at the Tribal Research and Training Institute, Naya Raipur, the Colloquy explored how stronger grassroots leadership, responsive institutions and community knowledge can shape the next chapter of rural Chhattisgarh.

Fostering Community and Institutional Strength

During the event, the Green Economic Pathways - Chhattisgarh study report was also released, highlighting pathways for building climate-resilient and inclusive rural economies.

Delivering the keynote address, Padma Shri awardee Budri Thati underscored the importance of restoring harmony between communities and nature. "Where change once seemed difficult, sincere efforts made with love brought about transformation. Every person longs for love and all they need is someone who truly understands them," she said.

Speaking on the importance of strong local institutions, Bhim Singh, Secretary, Department of Panchayat and Rural Development, Government of Chhattisgarh, emphasised that sustainable rural development depends on effective implementation at the grassroots. "The true implementation of every government scheme happens at the village level. If village institutions are not strong, the pace of development will always remain limited," he said.

Grassroots Leadership for Viksit Chhattisgarh

Founded in 2016, TRI works alongside rural communities to advance inclusive development rooted in local leadership. As it enters its second decade in 2026, it is deepening its gender-intentional approach while scaling community-led models to drive equitable and sustainable change across rural India, a release said.

Taking this vision forward, TRI organised the State chapter of the India Rural Colloquy around the theme 'Grassroots Leadership for Viksit Chhattisgarh.' Policymakers, thought leaders and grassroots representatives shared their vision on who will lead the next generation of rural transformation. It also looked at how public institutions can create the conditions for communities to thrive.

Innovative Sessions: From Voice to Policy

One of the highlights of the Colloquy was Gram Samwad: Communities Shaping the Future of Rural India, a first-of-its-kind dialogue that placed community voices at the centre of policy conversations. Women leaders, progressive farmers, elected representatives and grassroots institutions shared firsthand experiences of improving livelihoods, strengthening public systems and building resilient communities, while also presenting practical solutions rooted in lived realities.

Building on these insights, Samadhan Manthan - Policy Innovation Lab brought together interdisciplinary teams to develop policy proposals inspired by community knowledge. The ideas were presented before a distinguished jury of government officials, academics, civil society leaders and community representatives, demonstrating how grassroots experience can inform scalable public policy and strengthen rural transformation.

The Chhattisgarh Colloquy focused on the power of community leadership in shaping the state's rural future. Conversations explored stronger local governance, responsive public institutions, community-led policy solutions and cross-sector partnerships, with a focus on translating grassroots knowledge into scalable pathways for inclusive rural transformation.

Rahul Hiremath, Professor, IIM Raipur; Satyalata Miri, President, Zilla Parishad, Janjgir Champa; Hina Animesh Netam, Director, Tribal Research & Training Institute; Meneka Chandrakar, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Tribal; Ashwani Dewangan, Mission Director, SRLM; and Dr. Sanjeev Parashar, Director In-Charge, IIM Raipur also delivered addresses during various sessions.

The National India Rural Colloquy

The India Rural Colloquy, the flagship event of Transform Rural India (TRI), returns for its sixth edition in 2026. What began as a virtual series has grown into a national, multi-state platform bringing together policymakers, business leaders, academics, civil society and communities to shape ideas and action for rural India.

This year, the eight-day Colloquy will travel across Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and New Delhi, examining critical challenges across livelihoods, governance, climate resilience, gender, health, technology and local economic development. Insights emerging from these conversations will translate into actionable pathways towards a flourishing rural India, a release added.