A viral social media video has ignited controversy and raised serious questions about security at Raipur Central Jail after a young woman was filmed making a reel during a visit with her jailed boyfriend. The footage, widely shared across platforms, appears to show the couple inside the prison’s visitors’ area — a place where entry with mobile phones is strictly prohibited.

In the video clip, the woman emotionally addresses the camera, explaining that she has come to the central jail to meet her boyfriend on his birthday. She says she feels sad that they cannot be together outside but wanted to see his reaction to her visit. The footage was allegedly recorded inside the visiting room and later uploaded to the woman’s social media account, rapidly gaining traction online.

The inmate seen in the video has been identified as Tarkeshwar, who is reportedly lodged in the jail under charges related to the NDPS Act. Despite the emotional tone of the reel, the incident has sparked widespread discussion not for the personal moment but for the security lapse it suggests — particularly how a mobile phone, which is banned within jail premises, managed to be taken inside and used to film content.

This is not the first time that security concerns at Raipur Central Jail have been highlighted. In recent months, other videos and images purportedly taken inside the facility have circulated online, prompting critics to question the effectiveness of surveillance and enforcement of rules within the institution. Despite the public attention, jail authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the latest viral video or explained how the mobile phone bypassed security checks.

The incident has reopened debate about prison safety protocols and the challenges prison administrations face in preventing contraband devices from entering controlled areas. As the video continues to circulate online, legal experts and citizens alike are watching to see if further action will be taken to secure internal procedures and hold accountable those responsible for the breach.