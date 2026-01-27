A 30-year-old man has been arrested following an assault and armed altercation at a jewellery shop in outer north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area over a personal dispute involving a mutual acquaintance.

A jewellery shop owner was left injured after a personal dispute spiralled into an armed assault in outer north Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Sunday evening. The accused has been arrested, police said on Monday. The incident unfolded around 6.15 pm at a jewellery shop run by Prakash Soni and his father. According to police, a woman entered the shop accompanied by a male companion. A verbal exchange soon escalated into a heated confrontation.

Police said the argument quickly turned physical. During the scuffle, the male companion allegedly struck Soni on the head with the butt of a revolver before attempting to flee the scene. The blow left Soni bleeding, prompting bystanders to rush him to a hospital before the police arrived.

Meanwhile, the alleged assailant was intercepted by police personnel deployed in the area.

Soni, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, sustained injuries to the right parietal region of his scalp, reportedly caused by a blunt object, police said, citing medical examination findings.

The accused was identified as Sandeep Joon, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar district. Police said a licensed revolver along with six live cartridges was recovered from his possession at the time of arrest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assault stemmed from a personal dispute involving a mutual acquaintance, though the exact reason behind the confrontation is still being examined.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Police said further investigation is underway.