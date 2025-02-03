Woman makes husband sell kidney for Rs 10 lakh for family's future; What happens next Will leave you stunned

In a shocking case from West Bengal, a woman persuaded her husband to sell his kidney for Rs 10 lakh, promising it would solve their financial issues. After the sale, she abandoned him, fleeing with both the money and her lover.

An appalling incident has come to light from West Bengal, where a woman tricked her husband into selling his kidney for Rs 10 lakh and then ran away with the money and her lover. The case, reported by News18, took place in Sankrail, Howrah district. The woman reportedly convinced her husband to sell his kidney, claiming the family was in financial trouble and the money was needed for their daughter's education and marriage.

The man, feeling the pressure, agreed to donate his kidney, and after a year of searching, they found a buyer three months ago. Believing that the sale would alleviate the family’s financial issues and secure his daughter’s future, the man went ahead with the transaction. However, he soon realized he had been deceived by his wife, who took the money and fled with her lover.

While the young man hoped that selling his kidney would resolve his family's financial troubles, his wife was secretly involved with Ravi Das, a painter from Subhash Colony in Barrackpore. Their relationship, which began on Facebook, quickly turned into an affair. Once her husband sold his kidney for Rs 10 lakh, she deserted him, taking the money and fleeing with her lover.

Determined to confront them, the husband filed a police complaint and began searching for them. With the help of his family and their 10-year-old daughter, he tracked down their location in Barrackpore. However, when they arrived at the house, the couple refused to open the door, avoiding any confrontation.

The wife even went so far as to taunt her husband, telling him to do whatever he wanted. She also told him that she would be sending him a divorce notice. In her words, as reported by News18, she said, "Do whatever you want. I'll send you a divorce letter."



