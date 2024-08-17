Woman 'loses balance' on Atal Setu barrier, rescued by quick-thinking driver, police (WATCH)

CCTV footage of the event, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the woman attempting to jump off the bridge around 7 pm. Her cab driver, Sanjay Yadav, acted swiftly, grabbing her just as she was about to leap into the sea.

In a dramatic rescue on Friday (August 16) evening, a 57-year-old woman from Mulund narrowly escaped a tragic fall from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link bridge, commonly known as Atal Setu, in Nhava Sheva. The quick-thinking actions of a cab driver, along with the swift response of local police, averted what could have been a devastating incident.

CCTV footage of the event, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the woman attempting to jump off the bridge around 7 pm. Her cab driver, Sanjay Yadav, acted swiftly, grabbing her just as she was about to leap into the sea. According to reports, the woman had requested Yadav to stop the cab on the bridge, under the guise of wanting to immerse religious photos into the water below.

Nhava Sheva police received an alert about the halted vehicle and immediately dispatched officers to the scene. "The Nhava Sheva Traffic Branch Patrolling One received a call about a car stopping on the bridge and a woman crossing the rail," an officer recounted.

Upon the officers' arrival, the woman panicked and allegedly tried to jump into the sea. Fortunately, Yadav was able to seize her by the hair, preventing her from falling, while four constables quickly scaled the railing to assist.

The woman was escorted to the Navi Mumbai police station, where her family was notified. Anjum Bagwan, the senior inspector of Nhava Sheva police station, revealed that the woman's relatives claimed she was struggling with mental health issues. The woman herself told authorities that she had lost her balance in panic after spotting the police.

This is not the first time such incidents have occurred on the Atal Setu. In July, a 38-year-old engineer jumped off the bridge due to financial stress. Similarly, a 43-year-old woman had been reported to have taken the same action in March.

