EC in no hurry to hold Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll; here’s why

The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi, has been delayed by the Election Commission. The decision was taken following the devastating landslides that claimed over 400 lives.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has announced that the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency will be delayed due to the recent natural disaster in the area. With 47 constituencies awaiting by-elections, the Commission will assess the situation in Wayanad and consider combining the election with others, taking into account factors like weather conditions, before making a final decision.

Assembly election 2024: Polling in J&K, Haryana to be held from September 18 to October 1; check details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (August 16) announced the schedule for the much-awaited Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, marking the first electoral exercise in the region since 2014. The Supreme Court had directed that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be completed by September 30. The commission visited Jammu and Kashmir and announced after assessing the security situation. A good turnout in the Lok Sabha elections is also considered a positive factor.

Haryana, meanwhile, will hold its elections in a single phase on October 1.

The Congress party's plan to field Priyanka Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election has been put on hold due to the Election Commission's decision to delay the polls. This gives the BJP and LDF more time to finalize their candidates. Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat, vacating Wayanad, led to the by-election. However, the BJP has opposed Priyanka's candidacy, while the Congress leadership believes her nomination will boost the party's prospects in Kerala, considering the state's political landscape.



Latest Videos