Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EC in no hurry to hold Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll; here’s why

    The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, vacated by Rahul Gandhi, has been delayed by the Election Commission. The decision was taken following the devastating landslides that claimed over 400 lives.

    EC in no hurry to hold Wayanad lok sabha bypoll here is why anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

    Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has announced that the by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency will be delayed due to the recent natural disaster in the area. With 47 constituencies awaiting by-elections, the Commission will assess the situation in Wayanad and consider combining the election with others, taking into account factors like weather conditions, before making a final decision.

    Assembly election 2024: Polling in J&K, Haryana to be held from September 18 to October 1; check details

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (August 16) announced the schedule for the much-awaited Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, marking the first electoral exercise in the region since 2014. The Supreme Court had directed that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be completed by September 30. The commission visited Jammu and Kashmir and announced after assessing the security situation. A good turnout in the Lok Sabha elections is also considered a positive factor.

    Haryana, meanwhile, will hold its elections in a single phase on October 1.

    The Congress party's plan to field Priyanka Gandhi in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election has been put on hold due to the Election Commission's decision to delay the polls. This gives the BJP and LDF more time to finalize their candidates. Rahul Gandhi's decision to retain the Rae Bareli seat, vacating Wayanad, led to the by-election. However, the BJP has opposed Priyanka's candidacy, while the Congress leadership believes her nomination will boost the party's prospects in Kerala, considering the state's political landscape.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wayanad landslides: 1555 houses uninhabitable, 600 hectares of land destroyed, Kerala govt tells High Court dmn

    Wayanad landslides: 1555 houses uninhabitable, 600 hectares of land destroyed, Kerala govt tells High Court

    Kerala: Seen the Army House in Alappuzha, which is home to a generation of military personnel? anr

    Kerala: Seen the Army House in Alappuzha, which is home to a generation of military personnel?

    54th Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Prithviraj, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran bag Best Actor dmn

    54th Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Prithviraj, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran bag Best Actor

    Kerala govt allocates Rs 225 crore for market intervention during Onam season 2024 anr

    Kerala govt allocates Rs 225 crore for market intervention during Onam season

    Kafir screenshot case: Police withhold details of CPM-linked social media admins, UDF plans protests dmn

    Kafir screenshot case: Police withhold details of CPM-linked social media admins, UDF plans protests

    Recent Stories

    7 enchanting villages to visit in Scotland THIS August ATG

    7 enchanting villages to visit in Scotland THIS August

    Wayanad landslides: 1555 houses uninhabitable, 600 hectares of land destroyed, Kerala govt tells High Court dmn

    Wayanad landslides: 1555 houses uninhabitable, 600 hectares of land destroyed, Kerala govt tells High Court

    Matthijs De Ligt net worth: Manchester United player's salary & stats

    Matthijs De Ligt net worth: Manchester United player's salary & stats

    PM Modi receives phone call from Muhammad Yunus chief advisor, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh assured vkp

    BREAKING: PM Modi receives phone call from Muhammed Yunus, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh assured

    Amit Shah to handover 151 citizenship certificates under CAA in Gujarat on August 18 anr

    Amit Shah to handover 151 citizenship certificates under CAA in Gujarat on August 18

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon