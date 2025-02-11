Passengers headed to Prayagraj break glass windows of train at Bihar station amid Maha Kumbh rush (WATCH)

Chaos erupted at Bihar's Madhubani Railway station as passengers broke train windows, causing panic and delays, while heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

A massive crowd of passengers, mostly headed to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, created chaos at Bihar's Madhubani Railway station on Monday. The situation spiralled out of control as frustrated passengers broke the glass windows of the Swatantrata Senani Super Fast Express, causing panic among those inside.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as "chaotic" with passengers throwing stones at the train, shattering the windows of the AC compartments. Two women sitting inside the train's AC compartment were seen screaming as one of the passengers broke the glass window.

The train, which was travelling from Jainagar to New Delhi via Prayagraj, was already packed, making it impossible for the doors to open. Most of the passengers waiting outside and sitting inside the train were headed to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

A passenger, Amarnath Jha, who was travelling to Delhi with his family, described the scene: "They started breaking windows... everyone panicked. Even our children got scared and began shouting." Jha also criticized the railway authorities for not providing adequate security arrangements.

The train was delayed for an hour at the Madhubani station before being sent off without any repairs. Railway authorities have detained several passengers who were involved in the ruckus.

This incident comes just days after stones were thrown at the same train in Bihar's Samastipur district on Thursday night. The train was attacked while travelling from Jainagar to Delhi, causing panic among passengers and minor damage to the train. Some passengers were injured, and windows of the pantry car and coaches were shattered.

Samastipur Railway Police have filed a case against unknown individuals and are investigating the incident. The motive behind the stone-pelting is still unclear.

