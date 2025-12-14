BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya slammed the Congress party's 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally, calling it a visionless, family-run party. MP Praveen Khandelwal echoed the sentiment, dismissing the protest as a gathering of 'failed people'.

BJP MP Calls Rally a 'Gathering of Failed People'

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya slammed the Congress party and dismissed their 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally against the Special Intensive Review (SIR) issue, saying that the opposition party possess no vision for the development of this country. He further accused Congress of being run by a single family. The BJP MLA also asserted that people do not fall for such propaganda and said that the country is progressing under PM Modi's leadership. "Congress has no vision or roadmap for the development of this country. Congress is a family-run party with no concern for the country's problems. They held a similar rally in Bihar, and the outcome was zero. Gone are the days when people would fall for such propaganda. The country is progressing under PM Modi's leadership. Bengal will also give similar results as Bihar in the near future," Acharya told ANI.

Earlier today, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal dismissed the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally by Congress against the special Intensive Review (SIR) issue, calling it a gathering of "failed people" doomed to fail. He also rejected allegations of vote theft, backing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's response in Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Khandelwal said, "First of all, Congress is a rejected party that has been rejected across the country. This is a gathering of failed people who are assembling in Delhi today, which will completely fail. As far as the question of vote theft is concerned, the way Union Home Minister Amit Shah has torn apart this allegation in the House, everyone knows that, so there is no issue of vote theft. These are some failed people who are holding such events to somehow vent their political frustration."

Congress Intensifies Campaign with Delhi Rally

Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Previous Protests Escalate in Lucknow

Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue. The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action. (ANI)