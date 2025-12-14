Congress held a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Leaders like Bhakta Charan Das accused the BJP govt of 'vote theft', alleging it's a move to snatch democratic rights.

At the Congress rally held at Ramlila Maidan against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das on Sunday accused the government of attempting "vote theft," alleging that the exercise threatens democratic rights by arbitrarily deciding who can and cannot vote. The remarks came after the Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on December 14, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. Speaking to ANI, Das said, "Vote theft and SIR are very prominent issues. This is democracy... How do we choose the government? How are leaders chosen?... People choose, but now you are choosing for yourself who will vote or who won't? Who gave you this right? This right was given to you by the people for their welfare, not to snatch away their rights..."

Party Leaders Tout 'Historic' Mobilisation

Earlier today, Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh said the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) has made extensive preparations for the rally following a call from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. Calling the programme historic, Kamlesh said party leaders, workers and representatives from across Jharkhand have already reached Delhi in large numbers. "The Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee has made extensive preparations. Regarding 'Vote chor gaddi chhod' and SIR, a call was given by our AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and the champion of justice, Rahul Gandhi, for a rally at Ramlila Maidan. It will be a historic event," Kamlesh said. He added that leaders and officials from all districts of Jharkhand, along with representatives of various organisations, have arrived in Delhi. At the same time, thousands more are expected to join the rally on Sunday morning.

Echoing similar sentiments, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had earlier said the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" rally marks the party's move towards a decisive political struggle. He said the programme aims to mobilise public support and present the Congress's concerns directly to the public. "The Congress party has taken a step towards a decisive battle, and a large number of people will attend this rally," Baghel said.

Background of 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign

The rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue. The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action. (ANI)