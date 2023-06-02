55 Saudi naval cadets are receiving sea training in India (WATCH)

The 55 cadets of the King Fahd Naval Academy, Saudi Arabia and five Directing Staff are attached with the First Training Squadron ships, INS Tir and INS Sujata as part of afloat training with the Indian Navy.

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar met the first batch of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) cadets undergoing sea training at Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

The 55 cadets of the King Fahd Naval Academy, Saudi Arabia and five Directing Staff are attached to the First Training Squadron ships, INS Tir and INS Sujata as part of afloat training with the Indian Navy.

The navy chief was briefed on the progress made by the trainees within the training period and apprised of the ongoing harbour and afloat training activities, including familiarization sea sorties.

The cadets have completed 10 days at sea onboard Indian naval ships. The cadets undertook simulator exercises prior to embarking on the sea training phase.

During the sea sorties, they were exposed to rigorous training on practical aspects of navigation and seamanship with emphasis on coastal navigation, replenishment at sea, firefighting and emergency drills, sea boats, navigation in pilotage waters and anchoring.

They will undergo two-day harbour training on the sail training ship INS Sudarshini to familiarise them with the rigours of life onboard a sailing ship.

Interacting with Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Directing Staff expressed appreciation for the high-quality training and exposure that they received onboard the Indian Navy ships.

Admiral R Hari Kumar welcomed the RSNF delegation in India. He said that the maiden training of Saudi cadets by the Indian Navy was testimony to the growing friendship between Saudi Arabia and India as also the two Navies.

He acknowledged the assistance received from Saudi Arabia during the recent evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan. Emphasising the close relations and cooperation between the two navies, Admiral R Hari Kumar reaffirmed that the joint exercises, staff talks and training exchanges with the RSNF have progressed well over the years and signifies the strong bond between the two Navies.

He also brought out that both countries share similar views with regard to maritime security and closely operate with each other towards ensuring safe and secure seas in the region.