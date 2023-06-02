Moral policing gang attacks Kerala youths in Mangaluru; 7 arrested

A moral policing group attacked three male MBBS students from Kasaragod on Thursday night at Mangaluru's Someshwar beach, resulting in their injuries. Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

Mangaluru: A moral policing group attacked three male MBBS students from Kasaragod on Thursday night at Mangaluru's Someshwar beach, resulting in their injuries. Police arrested seven people in connection with the incident.

Mangalore Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain said that the incident took place around 7.20 pm on Thursday.

The three male friends and their female friends were at Someshwar Beach, the police commissioner states when six people approached and allegedly thrashed the male students.

The moral policing group allegedly unleashed assaults on the medical students who questioned their religious affiliations. The three males were from the Muslim community and the girls were from the Hindu community. The trio has been admitted to a private hospital in Deralakatte.

A family member of one of the students claimed that the moral policing group had viciously beaten them. He claimed that they threw stones at the students, ripped the belts off, and dragged the girls by their hair. The relative added that the gang had assaulted the students until they fell unconscious.

The Ullal police began an investigation in response to the student's complaint. Two teams have been constituted to investigate the case.

