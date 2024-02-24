Woman hailing from Mangaluru dies in Dubai road accident

Vidisha, a 28-year-old business administration graduate from Mangaluru, lost her life in a Dubai road accident. Employed at ExecuJet, she was known for her community involvement. Her untimely demise during a late-night commute shattered her family's preparations for her upcoming wedding, leaving them devastated.

A tragic incident has shaken the community as 28-year-old Vidisha, hailing from Kotekaru Beeri Kempumannu near Mangaluru, lost her life in a road accident in Dubai. The only daughter of former vice-president of Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat, Rajeevi Pedramannu, and Vithal Kulal Pedramannu, Vidisha's untimely demise has left her family and friends in grief.

Vidisha was a bright individual who pursued her education in business administration at Sahyadri College before venturing into the corporate world. Following her graduation, she gained experience working in a private company in Bengaluru for a year. In pursuit of further opportunities, she moved to Dubai in 2019 and has been serving as an officer at ExecuJet for the past five years.

Tragically, the fatal accident occurred when Vidisha was on her way home after a late-night shift. Despite efforts to save her, the treatment proved ineffective, leading to her unfortunate demise. Vidisha's active involvement in local organizations, including Rotaract, reflects her compassionate and community-oriented nature.

The Pedramannu family had been joyously preparing for Vidisha's upcoming wedding in their hometown when the unexpected tragedy struck. Vidisha's father, who had recently acquired a driving license in Dubai and purchased a new car six months ago, was out with her mother, showing her around the city when the accident transpired.