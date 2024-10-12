Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman 'fed up' with daughter hires hitman, only to find out he was her lover; here's what happened next

    Reports suggest that the daughter, who had previously eloped with another man, had started a phone relationship with Subhash after being sent to her maternal home in Farrukhabad.

    In a chilling turn of events, a 35-year-old woman named Alka hired a hitman to kill her teenage daughter, only to end up being the victim herself. Alka, frustrated by her 17-year-old daughter's behavior, contacted 38-year-old Subhash Singh and offered him Rs 50,000 to carry out the murder. What Alka didn't know was that Subhash was secretly her daughter's lover.

    Instead of following through with the original plan, Subhash turned against Alka after her daughter found the plot. Reports suggest that the daughter, who had previously eloped with another man, had started a phone relationship with Subhash after being sent to her maternal home in Farrukhabad. When Alka found out about the frequent calls, she decided to take extreme measures to stop her daughter.

    On September 27, Alka approached Subhash with her deadly proposition, but things took a dark twist when he revealed the plan to her daughter. The teenager then suggested an alternative—kill her mother, and in exchange, she promised to marry him.

    Subhash agreed, and the pair followed through with the grisly act. Both were arrested on Wednesday night and have since confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

    Authorities expressed shock at the disturbing circumstances of the case, which has left the community reeling. The murder serves as a grim reminder of the complex, and at times horrifying, nature of human relationships.

    This incident comes after a recent tragedy in Bengaluru, where a 26-year-old woman named Mahalaxmi was found dismembered and stuffed in a fridge. Her colleague, accused of the gruesome crime, died by suicide days after the police uncovered the murder. Mahalaxmi's estranged husband had claimed that one of her friends was involved in her death.

