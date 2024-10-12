Mumbai woman shares horrifying ordeal of male co-passenger groping her breast during auto ride, sparks outrage

In a Reddit post that quickly gained attention, the woman bravely recounted how a male co-passenger groped her breast during a shared auto ride, leaving her shaken and disgusted.

A woman’s harrowing account of molestation during a routine auto ride in Mumbai has sparked a wave of outrage and concern about the safety of women in public spaces. In a Reddit post that quickly gained attention, the woman bravely recounted how a male co-passenger groped her breast during a shared auto ride, leaving her shaken and disgusted.

The incident occurred while the woman was traveling from a local station to Khopat, Thane in a shared auto-rickshaw. As she boarded, she took the last available seat, sitting on the edge to give her fellow passengers more room. However, her courteous gesture soon turned into a nightmare.

According to her account, the man sitting beside her began making her uncomfortable almost immediately. “He kept cornering me, but I didn’t say anything,” she wrote, explaining that she initially brushed off his actions. Her attention was focused on her phone when the man asked her to adjust her bag to sit more comfortably—a suggestion that she, in hindsight, realized was a calculated move.

Moments later, she felt something disturbing—sweat on her inner arm, only to realize that the man's hand was deliberately placed on her right breast. Shocked and frozen, she discreetly moved her arm to push his hand away. The man, seemingly aware that he had been caught, quickly removed his hand.

“I was sitting on his left, and his left hand was holding the driver's seat. He placed his bag in such a way that allowed his right hand to touch my breast,” she explained, her words brimming with outrage. "Did he do all this just so he could touch me?" she asked, in disbelief over the man’s calculated actions.

Despite the violation, the woman confessed that fear and shock paralyzed her. “Even after all this, I didn’t have the courage to say anything. I’m so infuriated and disgusted,” she continued, reflecting on her sense of helplessness in the moment. "My only regret is not slapping his face when I noticed his filthy hands on mine."

Her post received an outpouring of support, with many urging her to report the incident to authorities.

In an update, the woman acknowledged the overwhelming response and expressed gratitude for the advice she received. She also clarified her initial feelings of anger, stating, “I believe it’s not all men, there are obviously good men who would have helped me if I had raised my voice. But I will definitely be more aware and conscious of the men around me in public.”

