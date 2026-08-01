NSA Ajit Doval, in Pune, urged youth to understand freedom beyond personal desire, citing Lokmanya Tilak's vision. Amid protests over exam leaks, he stressed nation-building, asking youth to dedicate themselves to India's national interest.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday stressed that freedom should not be understood merely as the liberty to do whatever one desires, urging the youth to reflect on Lokmanya Tilak's vision for India and his contribution to nation-building.

Addressing the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony in Pune, Doval drew a contrast between the freedom enjoyed by the present generation and the difficult circumstances in which Lokmanya Tilak lived and worked, saying the struggles and hardships of that era are difficult for today's youth to fully imagine.

"To truly understand Lokmanya Tilak's life and the depth of his character, one must grasp the context of that era, the constraints and the wretched conditions of the time, realities that perhaps we, and especially the youth, struggle to fully imagine," Doval said.

The NSA urged the youth to reflect on Lokmanya Tilak's words, his vision for India and the spirit of nation-building that he embodied. "Every Indian, especially our youth, needs to reflect on his words, consider the vision he held for India and the spirit of nation-building he embodied," he said.

Doval said the younger generation may sometimes misunderstand the true meaning of the freedom they enjoy today. "Young people today might assume that India has always been the way it is now, or they might mistake freedom for the mere liberty to do whatever one desires. But that is not what freedom truly means," he said.

Comments Arrive Amid Youth-Led Protests

Doval's warning in Pune that contemporary youth risk misinterpreting freedom as the mere liberty to act without restraint arrives directly on the heels of unprecedented youth-led demonstrations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

The recent massive mobilisation of Generation Z protesters at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, driven by anger over national examination irregularities (such as NEET paper leaks) and systemic administrative pressures, placed intense political heat on the central government and ultimately resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

While thousands of students marched toward Parliament, faced police baton charges, and directed their slogans squarely at the accountability of PM Modi's leadership, establishment figures have sought to frame civic expression within stricter parameters of national duty.

While student protesters argue that true democratic freedom includes structural accountability, transparency, and the right to challenge state apparatuses head-on, senior security and government figures like Doval emphasised that societal stability, national building, and adherence to established state frameworks must take precedence over unrestrained defiance.

A Fervent Appeal for Nation-Building

Highlighting Lokmanya Tilak's contribution to the nation, Doval said his life and times were marked by fear, anguish and suffering, yet he emerged as a towering figure who played a significant role in shaping India's national consciousness.

The NSA made a fervent appeal to the youth of India to dedicate themselves completely to nation-building, stating that a "rare window of opportunity" has opened in the country's history that must not be allowed to slip away.

"Today's youth should dedicate themselves completely to the nation. They should resolve that they will always work in the national interest, setting aside personal or narrow interests. Even if such interests arise, they should ignore them. Those things can wait for now; the priority is to build the nation. A rare window of opportunity has come in our country's history, and we cannot afford to let it slip away. I am confident that we will succeed in this mission and create a new chapter in history," Doval said.

Doval Conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday conferred the prestigious 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026' upon National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Pune, drawing a parallel between the "fearless" nationalist vision of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the modern-day security framework established by the NSA. (ANI)