A viral video captured an Indian tourist’s dramatic arrest for allegedly shoplifting nearly $1,000 worth of goods from a target store in the United States, following which the US Embassy in India has issued a stern caution to all visa holders - breaking American laws could result in visa revocation and a permanent bar from future entry.

The embassy, in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, “Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues – it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas. The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws.”

Indian Woman Caught Stealing Items Worth Rs 1.1 Lakh From US Store

The advisory followed the circulation of police bodycam footage that captured the arrest of a woman identified as Avlani, an Indian tourist, for felony theft. The clip, uploaded by YouTube channel @BodyCamEdition, shows her visibly distressed, pleading with officers to let her pay for the items. “Why can’t I just pay for it?” she asks. But the officer coldly responds, “We’re way past that. You committed a felony.”

US immigration attorney Alen Takhsh explained that even in the absence of a conviction, such an arrest can trigger serious immigration fallout. “This is a crime involving moral turpitude, one that involves dishonesty and could have serious consequences,” he noted.

The embassy’s alert comes amid intensified immigration scrutiny, largely shaped by policies instituted during the Trump administration.

The US has already deported over 1.42 lakh individuals this year alone, according to UN data. While India hasn’t been targeted in recent travel bans, Washington has ramped up background checks, including tighter social media screening for visa applicants.