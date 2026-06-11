Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel voiced faith in the Supreme Court as it's set to hear Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh, which she claims was illegal and arbitrary.

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday expressed faith in the apex court, saying that it is the only hope for the party amid Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination cancellation row. Notably, Meenakshi Natrajan was the Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections. "The last hope is only from the Supreme Court. We have hope only from the court and complete faith. The court can make any decision; we have complete faith," Baghel said.

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SC to Hear Plea on Nomination Rejection

This comes as the Supreme Court is set to hear Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination papers on Friday. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices PK Mishra and Atul S. Chandurkar, describing it as a genuinely urgent case and seeking either an early listing or a one-line interim order.

Taking note of the submissions, the Supreme Court listed the matter for hearing tomorrow. Arguing that the Returning Officer wrongly rejected Natarajan's nomination for allegedly failing to disclose a pending criminal case, Singhvi submitted, "Only a summons was issued (against her), not even a cognisance of the case. The Returning Officer disqualifies her. "

The plea contends that the Returning Officer acted illegally, arbitrarily and with bias, and seeks the immediate setting aside of the decision rejecting her nomination papers.

Congress Meets Election Commission

Earlier on Wednesday, a ten-member Congress delegation met with the Election Commission in New Delhi over the rejection of party Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination from Madhya Pradesh.

Impact on Rajya Sabha Polls

With Natarajan's nomination cancelled, all three Bharatiya Janata Party candidates from Madhya Pradesh--Tarun Chugh, Rajneesh Agarwal and Mahesh Kewat--are set to enter the Rajya Sabha unopposed. The polling for Rajya Sabha biennial elections is slated to take place on June 18. (ANI)