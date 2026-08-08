A disturbing incident was reported from Sitakund Sagar Sangha in Chatui Para, Baruipur, where a man allegedly entered a house and attacked a woman. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the accused entering and attacking her. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing her screams and helped her. Police have launched a probe into the matter.

Baruipur, West Bengal: A disturbing case of attempted murder has been reported from Sitakund Sagar Sangha in Chatui Para under Baruipur, where a man allegedly forced his way into a house and attacked a woman. The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the premises, providing crucial visual evidence of the crime.

According to reports, the accused can be seen entering the house before suddenly launching a violent attack on the woman. Her loud screams alerted neighbours, who immediately rushed to the scene. Their timely intervention prevented the situation from escalating further and possibly saved her life.

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As the commotion grew, more local residents gathered at the spot, ensuring the woman’s safety and assisting in controlling the situation. The victim sustained injuries during the attack and was given immediate help by those present. She was later taken for medical attention, though her current condition has not yet been officially confirmed.

Police were informed soon after the incident.The incident has left residents in the area deeply concerned, with many calling for enhanced security measures and increased vigilance to prevent such alarming occurrences in the future.

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