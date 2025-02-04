Wild Elephant injured as mob chases it with Bulldozer in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal; JCB driver arrested (WATCH)

A wild elephant was injured in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal after a mob chased it with a bulldozer. The incident, captured in a viral video, highlights the growing human-wildlife conflict. The bulldozer driver was arrested, and officials are assessing the elephant’s injuries for treatment.

In a shocking incident in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, a wild elephant was injured after a confrontation with a JCB bulldozer. The video of this unusual encounter, which has since gone viral, shows the elephant aggressively charging at the machine. This incident highlights the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the region, where elephants often come into contact with humans, causing both fear and damage.

On February 1, 2025, in the Dam Dim area of Jalpaiguri, locals were reportedly harassing a wild elephant that had strayed out of the Apalchand forest. The mob pelted stones at the animal and even attempted to grab its tail. However, things took a drastic turn when a JCB bulldozer was brought in to drive the elephant away. The elephant, in its attempt to escape, collided with the bulldozer, injuring its head and trunk.



Divisional Forest Officer Dwijaa Pratim Sen confirmed that the police were promptly informed and arrived at the scene. "An unruly mob chased the elephant and used a bulldozer to drive it away. Unfortunately, the elephant collided with the machine and got injured," said Sen.

A video of the incident, which shows the elephant charging at the bulldozer, has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the elephant is seen striking the JCB with a loud bang, causing the machine to shake. The JCB driver, trying to avoid the elephant’s wrath, raises the front of the vehicle as the elephant uses its powerful trunk to push the vehicle back. As the elephant retreats, it seems like the conflict has subsided, but the situation raises concerns over the safety of both the animal and the driver.

This video, titled "JCB Vs Elephant," has over 4.1 lakh likes and countless comments, with many social media users expressing their surprise at the elephant’s strength. Others have voiced concerns about the reckless behaviour of the JCB driver and called for legal action.

Following the incident, the driver of the bulldozer, Aman Ekka, was arrested. The authorities seized the bulldozer and charged him under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for obstructing a government official in the discharge of duties.



Forest officials have set up a medical board, which will examine the elephant to determine the severity of its injuries. If the injuries are not too severe, the elephant will be allowed to heal naturally. However, if necessary, authorities may tranquillize the animal to provide medical care.

