Woman arrested for allegedly extorting money from Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

In February and March of this year, the woman allegedly called the Minister from international mobile numbers and demanded a shop and money.

Maharashtra State Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde filed an FIR against two women for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from him on Thursday. Following the same, a woman was arrested for allegedly trying to extort crores from the Minister by threatening rape charges against him, confirmed Mumbai police.

Along with the Indore police, the Mumbai crime branch called for a joint operation and arrested the accused woman from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Minister registered the case in Mumbai's Malabar Hill police station.

The accused, named Renu Sharma (40), is the sister of Karuna Sharma, who last year stated that she is the Minister's second wife.

In February and March of this year, Sharma allegedly called Munde from international mobile numbers. She demanded a shop and an expensive mobile phone, threatening to defame him on social media if he did not accept her demands, according to a police official.

Sharma was produced before a court in Indore and brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

According to the police official, Munde initially gave her Rs 3 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 1.42 lakh through one person but approached the police when her demands did not stop. The official added that an investigation was underway.

Meantime, few other people have filed complaints against Renu Sharma at different police stations.

