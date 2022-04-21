Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman arrested for allegedly extorting money from Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde

    In February and March of this year, the woman allegedly called the Minister from international mobile numbers and demanded a shop and money. 

    Woman arrested for allegedly extorting money from Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    Maharashtra State Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde filed an FIR against two women for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 crore from him on Thursday. Following the same, a woman was arrested for allegedly trying to extort crores from the Minister by threatening rape charges against him, confirmed Mumbai police. 

    Along with the Indore police, the Mumbai crime branch called for a joint operation and arrested the accused woman from Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Minister registered the case in Mumbai's Malabar Hill police station. 

    The accused, named Renu Sharma (40), is the sister of Karuna Sharma, who last year stated that she is the Minister's second wife. 

    In February and March of this year, Sharma allegedly called Munde from international mobile numbers. She demanded a shop and an expensive mobile phone, threatening to defame him on social media if he did not accept her demands, according to a police official.

    Sharma was produced before a court in Indore and brought to Mumbai on transit remand. 

    According to the police official, Munde initially gave her Rs 3 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 1.42 lakh through one person but approached the police when her demands did not stop. The official added that an investigation was underway.

    Meantime, few other people have filed complaints against Renu Sharma at different police stations.

    Also Read: Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police confirms Raut and Khadse phones were tapped as anti-social elements

    Also Read: Sharad Pawar's birthday: Crowd pounces on cake at event, video goes viral

    Also Read: Here's why the Indian Bar Association is suing Sena MP Sanjay Raut

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When UK PM Boris Johnson tried operating a JCB bulldozer gcw

    When UK PM Boris Johnson tried operating a JCB bulldozer

    Punjab to Haryana States which made masks compulsory again gcw

    Punjab to Haryana: States which made masks compulsory again

    Civil Services Day 2022: PM Modi's mantra for Civil servants Nation First-dnm

    Civil Services Day 2022: PM Modi’s mantra for Civil servants ‘Nation First’

    Prashant Kishor to hold talks with Congress on Friday 60 slide presentation ready sources gcw

    Prashant Kishor to hold talks with Congress on Friday, 60 slide presentation ready

    Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal-dnm

    Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal

    Recent Stories

    GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download - adt

    GUJCET 2022: Answer key to be expected soon; here's how to download

    Shilpi Raj's private MMS leaked; Bhojpuri singer requests fans not to share it RBA

    Shilpi Raj's private MMS leaked; Bhojpuri singer requests fans not to share it

    News anchor's hilarious Ukraine-Russia war coverage goes viral - gps

    News anchor's hilarious Ukraine-Russia war coverage goes viral

    10 expectations every Manchester United fan has from new manager Erik ten Hag snt

    10 expectations every Manchester United fan has from new manager Erik ten Hag

    When UK PM Boris Johnson tried operating a JCB bulldozer gcw

    When UK PM Boris Johnson tried operating a JCB bulldozer

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon