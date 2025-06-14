According to students, they had stepped out of the classroom while the national anthem was being played after classes in the evening. They were then called back, the classroom was locked from the inside, and the teacher ordered them to do sit-ups.

Thiruvananthapuram: A teacher at Cotton Hill Girls High School allegedly locked a group of ninth-grade students in a classroom and made them do sit-ups as punishment for leaving during the national anthem. The incident took place last Tuesday and has since sparked protests from parents.

According to students, they had stepped out of the classroom while the national anthem was being played after classes in the evening. They were then called back, the classroom was locked from the inside, and the teacher ordered them to do sit-ups. The punishment lasted around ten minutes, during which time the school bus left without them.

The school principal, Geetha, confirmed the incident and said the teacher took action after the students attempted to leave during the anthem. She added that the teacher has since apologized and was reprimanded for her conduct.

Parents, upset after learning of the incident, raised concerns with the school. The principal responded by giving the affected students money for transport and sending them home. A formal report has been submitted to the District Education Officer (DEO) for further review.