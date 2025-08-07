A model waiting for cab at Rajiv Chowk, Gurugram, was subjected to public harassment by man who unzipped his trousers and began masturbating. The victim shared her ordeal, highlighting man's blatant disregard and her struggle to contact authorities.

A disturbing incident of public harassment has emerged from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram, where a model was allegedly harassed by a man in broad daylight while she was waiting for a cab. The victim shared the ordeal through a video. She said in the video that she had been dropped off at Rajiv Chowk at about 11 AM after returning from Jaipur. A man stared at her nonstop while she waited for her cab, then unzipped his trousers and began masturbating.

"While waiting for a cab, I observed a man who was continually gazing at me. Initially, I ignored him, as did others, but then I realised his trousers were unzipped, and he simply continued looking and masturbating in front of me', she stated in the video. Subscribe

"He was quite conscious of what he was doing. He was simply making me uncomfortable, and I felt disgusted," she stated. The model also claimed that she had to arrange another cab since the driver of the one she had previously scheduled did not pick up the phone.

In her video post, the model said she did not scream or retaliate at that moment as she was in shock and fear.

She then attempted, but was unable, to contact the women's helpline or the police control room. She then reported the event after searching Google for the phone number of the closest police station.

However, in order to submit a formal complaint, she was required to go attend the police station. After she posted the video online and tagged the Haryana government and the Gurugram Police, the event gained attention.

In response to the public outcry, Gurugram Police acted quickly and filed a complaint under Sections 75(2) and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Civil Lines police station. Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep confirmed the incident and informed that a complaint has been filed and efforts are underway to trace the accused using CCTV footage from the area.