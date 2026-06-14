A 22-year-old woman was found murdered in Bengaluru's Tulsainagar. In a separate incident on the same day, another 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was murdered in the city's Bellandur area. Police have made an arrest in the second case.

Student, 22, Murdered in Bengaluru's Tulsainagar

A 22-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in Karnataka's Tulsainagar on Saturday morning, police said on Sunday.

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The victim has been identified as Bhavani S, a resident of Tulsainagar, near Orchids School, Magadi Main Road. She was pursuing her Bachelor's in Science and was working at a beauty parlour, according to police.

According to the FIR registered at Byadarahalli Police Station, the incident occurred between 7:00 AM and 9:30 AM on June 13, 2026.

The complainant, Srinivasa N, 52, told police that he received a call around 7:00 AM from his wife, who said their daughter Bhavani had sent a photo of herself with a boy on WhatsApp. When he called his daughter, her phone was switched off.

He then called the accused, Chandrashekhar, who initially did not answer. Later, Chandrashekhar called back and allegedly said, "I have killed your daughter. Do whatever you want." He also said he would inform the police himself.

Srinivasa, along with the police, reached the house around 9:30 AM and found Bhavani lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her 'brought dead'.

Police said the accused, Chandrashekhar, is known to the victim. Preliminary investigation indicates the murder was committed using a sharp weapon. The motive is suspected to be a personal dispute. Byadarahalli Police have registered a case under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, on June 13. The FIR was filed by PI Govindaraju B. The body was sent for a post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Sikkim Woman Murdered in Bellandur

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was murdered in Bengaluru's Bellandur police limits on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ati Hangma Subba, who was working as a receptionist at a salon in the city. The police have identified the accused as Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, who was working as a waiter at a local hotel.

According to the police, the two were in a relationship and had relocated to Bengaluru a month ago. They were residing together in the Doddakanahalli area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo had a heated argument on Saturday morning after the accused suspected the woman of being friends with another man. During the physical altercation, the accused allegedly slit her throat with a kitchen knife.

Following the incident, the Bellandur Police registered a case and initiated an investigation. The accused has been taken into police custody. Further details are awaited. (ANI)