AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal called the SIT probe into alleged donation embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir a 'fraud' and 'cover-up'. He claimed the SIT's only job is to protect the influential and expressed sadness over the alleged theft.

Kejriwal Slams SIT Probe as 'Fraud'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lashed out at the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, terming it a "fraud" and a "cover-up" intended to protect influential individuals. Kejriwal, who arrived in Lucknow today, claimed that the SIT lacks the authority to conduct a genuine investigation. "This SIT has no power to investigate, so this SIT is just a fraud in the eyes of the people. It is a cover-up of the entire matter, and the SIT's only job is to protect influential people," the AAP national convener told reporters.

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Expressing his anguish over the allegations of theft from the temple treasury, Kejriwal said that reports of missing offerings have deeply saddened him. "The kind of news that is coming out about the Shri Ram Temple deeply hurts my heart. The diamonds and jewels offered to God were stolen. They say up to Rs 200 crore in cash was stolen. Someone had donated 200 kg of silver, and that was also stolen. My heart is deeply saddened," he said.

AAP Chief to Visit Ayodhya

Kejriwal also announced that he would be travelling to Ayodhya on Friday to take stock of the situation and consult with religious leaders. "I am leaving for Ayodhya tomorrow. After that, I will also visit Hanumangarhi. I will meet some saints there, and we will have a more detailed discussion. I have only just landed here," he added.

Background of Allegations and Legal Action

The remarks come after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between Rs 7 crore and Rs 7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya. The petition sought registration of an FIR and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, mismanagement, and other alleged illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)