At Vadodara's Shala Praveshotsav, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi urged teachers to focus on joyful, activity-based learning. He noted 7,544 new admissions in municipal schools, with 1,354 students shifting from private institutions.

The Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav at Maharani Shantadevi Primary School, Khodiyar Nagar, in Vadodara district, was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and in the presence of Minister for Women and Child Welfare Manisha Vakil.

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Sanghavi's Message on Quality Education

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, on the occasion, urged teachers to honour the trust that parents place in them by shaping children's lives with dedication and sincerity, according to a release.

He said, "Children should enjoy joyful, activity-based, and stress-free learning instead of rote memorisation." He also encouraged teachers and parents to promote sports, science, music, and the arts alongside academics so that children develop the confidence to face life's successes and challenges and grow into responsible citizens.

He further urged parents to instil healthy living habits and cleanliness in their children from an early age.

Surge in Municipal School Admissions

Deputy CM Sanghavi stated that 49,924 students are currently studying in the Hindi, English, and Gujarati medium schools managed by the Vadodara Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti and noted that 7,544 children secured fresh admissions this year, including 1,354 students who shifted from private schools to government-run municipal primary schools. He described this achievement as a major success of the Education Committee and the Vadodara district administration.

He also congratulated the Education Committee and the district administration for their efforts in conducting door-to-door campaigns to re-enrol school dropout students.

During the programme, the Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries formally welcomed children taking admission into Anganwadi, Balvatika, and Standard 1, encouraging them as they embarked on their educational journey, the release further stated.

During the Shala Praveshotsav organised by the Vadodara Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti, 4,167 students secured admission to Balvatika. In addition, a total of 7,544 students, including those who transferred from private schools to Standards 1 to 8, received fresh admissions.

Special enrollment was also facilitated for Divyang children as part of the Shala Praveshotsav.

During the programme, meritorious students, Divyang para-athletes, and re-enrolled students were felicitated. The Deputy Chief Minister and other dignitaries also visited the school campus.

Future Roadmap: 'Vision 2030' and NEP Implementation

Delivering the welcome address, the administrative officer of the Vadodara Nagar Prathmik Shikshan Samiti, Vipul Bharatiya, informed that under the Vadodara Education Committee's "Vision 2030," all industries and CSR organisations in Vadodara city will be connected with the education system.

He stated that, along with providing high-tech facilities in schools, seminars for teachers and experiential learning opportunities for students will be introduced, which will facilitate the effective implementation of the National Education Policy. (ANI)

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