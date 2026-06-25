Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh has demanded a probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, accusing the BJP of corruption. A state government SIT has been formed, and a plea has been filed in the SC for a CBI probe.

Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh on Thursday demanded an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

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Congress Alleges Corruption in Temple Funds

Speaking to reporters, Singh accused the BJP of indulging in "corruption at the Lord Shri Ram temple" "The entire nation's faith is tied to the temple. Not just the BJP, but people from every party in the country donated money for its construction. Regrettably, the BJP party have also indulged in corruption at the Lord Shri Ram temple. We did not expect this. We hoped that when the temple was completed, there would be excellent arrangements there... But every person who donates there should be properly utilised for the further construction of the temple and for the development of Ayodhya. But, regrettably, the reports that are emerging show the widespread corruption there, even by those appointed by the Prime Minister... "We demand that an investigation be conducted into this entire matter, and that those who have committed corruption in the construction of the temple, especially in the funds allocated for it..."

SIT Formed, Plea Filed in Supreme Court

Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust.

Meanwhile, a fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the allegations. The petition sought registration of an FIR and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, mismanagement, and other alleged illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (ANI)