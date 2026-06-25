An 18-year-old NEET-UG aspirant allegedly died by suicide shortly after appearing for the medical entrance examination's re-test in Maharashtra's Hingoli district.

An 18-year-old NEET-UG aspirant allegedly died by suicide shortly after appearing for the medical entrance examination's re-test in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. The student, identified as Sushil Dhage from Ashtavinayak Nagar in Hingoli city, allegedly jumped into a well around 10.30 am on Wednesday, officials said. Before taking the extreme step, Sushil recorded a 33-second video message on his mobile phone for his mother.

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“I am going to commit suicide, and you (mother) should not take tension. In my next life, I want to be born as your child. Be with Sumedh. I am sorry.’’ the official said, quoting the message by Dhage in the clip.

Sushil's family informed police that he had found the recently conducted NEET-UG re-examination difficult and was distressed after attempting the paper.

Authorities have now launched a detailed probe to determine whether there was any connection between the student's death and the national-level medical entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). An accidental death report has been registered while investigators examine all aspects of the case.

“The family's complaint talks about the NEET re-examination. We are investigating the case and examining whether there is any connection between the examination and the incident,” an official from the Hingoli City police station said.

The NEET-UG re-examination was conducted by the NTA on June 21 after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 test amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged question paper leak. More than 22 lakh students were expected to appear for the re-test, making it one of the country's largest and most closely watched examinations.